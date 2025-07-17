Gachiakuta chapter 144: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 144 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to the time zone differences, the chapter will be available on July 22, 2025, at 8 am PT in many regions. Since the official staff hasn't announced a break yet, interested readers can access the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service next week.

In the previous chapter, Rudo and his friends faced the Adderoy Brothers from the Cleaners' Team Danger. Mymo wanted to see if Rudo would break his colleagues' Vital Instruments. However, the boy refused to grant him his wishes. Instead, he weaponized his Doll Festival costume to spoil Mymo's plans.

Gachiakuta chapter 144 release date and time

The Adderoy brothers in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As per Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 144 will be released in most countries on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 8 am PT, and on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, because of the differences in time zones.

Gachiakuta chapter 144 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 8 am Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, July 22, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, July 23, 2025 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, July 23, 2025 12:30 am

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 144?

Enjin and Zanka (Image via Kodansha)

Manga fans can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 144 on Kodansha's K Manga platform, available both as a website and an app.

Recently, the service has been expanded into multiple territories in Europe. However, interested readers must buy coins to read a chapter on this platform.

Gachiakuta chapter 143 recap

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Gachiakuta chapter 143, titled Danger, begins with Rudo and his friends confronting the Adderoy brothers, Otto and Epalte, who are now under the effects of Mymo's Rule. According to the chapter, the Adderoy brothers are from the Cleaners' Team Danger - a team comprised of the strongest Cleaners who are solitary by nature.

Unlike the usual Cleaners, who operate in teams, the members of Team Danger prefer to act alone, as teamwork weighs them down. Rudo witnesses the Adderoy brothers' might as they transform their toys into two gigantic mecha units. Meanwhile, Mymo continues to provoke Rudo and his teammates by mentioning that destroying the vital instruments of his puppets is the only way he can stop them.

The Adderoy Brothers' Vital Instruments (Image via Kodansha)

He further reminds them that the Cleaners aren't organized to fight the other humans. As such, if Rudo were to demolish his comrades, he would be nothing but a monster. Meanwhile, the Adderoy brothers wreak havoc on stage with their Vital Instruments. Enjin and Zanka sense trouble as the front stage gets destroyed.

On the other hand, Mymo wants to see Rudo turn the pile of garbage lying around into a big weapon, aside from destroying his friends' Vital Instruments. Mymo's provocations irk Rudo, and he doesn't want to grant him his wishes. He says he already has his weapon. Gachiakuta chapter 143 ends with Rudo seemingly transforming his Doll Festival costume into a weapon.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 144? (speculative)

Rudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Gachiakuta chapter 144 will likely show Rudo using the powers of his weaponized costume against the Adderoy brothers.

Rudo knows he cannot destroy the Adderoy brothers' Vital Instruments, as it would go against his beliefs. Therefore, he will likely want to find another way to free his colleagues from Mymo's Rule. It also remains to be seen if the Hell Guard members take action in the next chapter.

