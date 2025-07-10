Gachiakuta chapter 143: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 143 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. Because of the varying time zones, the chapter will be accessible on July 15, 2025, at 8 am PT in multiple regions. The chapter can be read next week on Kodansha's K Manga service since the official staff hasn't yet announced a break.

The previous chapter followed Amo as she realized the limited potential of her powers due to her lack of experience. Although Amo joined the Cleaners as a healer who could provide others with comfort, she began to have doubts on her abilities. Meanwhile, the Cleaners saw confronted an unexpected opponent who was under Mymo's control.

Gachiakuta chapter 143 release date and time

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

As per Kodansha's K Manga platform, Gachiakuta chapter 143 will be released in most regions on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 8 am PT, and on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the time zone differences.

Gachiakuta chapter 143 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, July 15, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, July 16, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, July 16, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 143?

Enjin, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta chapter 143 can be read on Kodansha's K Manga service, which is available both as a website and an application.

The service has been recently expanded into multiple territories, including the European regions. Notably, interested readers must purchase coins to read chapters on this service.

Gachiakuta chapter 142 recap

Gachiakuta chapter 142, titled Experience Points, commenced with a dialogue between Amo and Arkha Corvus before the former joined the Cleaners Organization. Arkha offered Amo a job since she wanted to reform herself and make amends for her actions.

The Cleaners' boss was aware of Amo's powers of Smell, which allowed her to recreate a scent from the time she experienced something, and make someone smell it. That way, Amo could make people feel like they were in love. With that in mind, Arkha Corvus suggested Amo become a healer.

He believed the girl could use her experience to comfort and lift others. Yet, Amo was missing the thing that made her powers formidable: Experience. Back in the auditorium, the narrative focuses on Mymo, who reminded Amo that she didn't have enough supply of scents, i.e., the experiences needed to use the powers of her Vital Instrument.

Mymo's puppets surround Amo (Image via Kodansha)

Having spent nearly a decade locked in a tower, Amo lacked the experience of the outside world. On the contrary, Mymo had refined his words to control the masses fully. Therefore, the Ruler thought that Amo couldn't possibly defeat him. Mymo's words plunged Amo into mystery, as she couldn't grapple with the harsh reality.

Mymo used the moment as an advantage to send his puppet performers on stage to eliminate Rudo and other opponents. Rudo witnessed the Doll Festival's performers on stage demonstrating the powers of their vital instruments, not to entertain the crowd, but to take him down. He wondered if he could stop them without hurting their treasures.

Amo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Meanwhile, Enjin rescued Amo from the stage and dropped her on the balcony. Amo was disillusioned, as she wondered whether she could truly be the kind of person to comfort and lift others. Enjin replied that she was useless, and he completely agreed with Mymo's viewpoints.

That said, he wanted to see if Amo could prove him wrong and experience "vindication." Elsewhere, Riyo saw the Twins near Mymo. The chapter ended with Mymo asking Rudo and his friends if they could neutralize their friends, the Twin Cleaners.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 143? (speculative)

The Twins Cleaners (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 143 will likely show Rudo and his friends facing the Adderoy brothers, who have become Mymo's puppets.

Rudo's main ordeal would be to find a way to neutralize the opponents without hurting their Vital Instruments. On the other hand, the chapter may show Amo come up with a way to overcome her self-doubts.

