Kagurabachi chapter 86 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 86 is set to be released on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 33rd issue, according to Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. However, because of the differences in time zones, the chapter will be available to many fans on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

In the previous chapter, Seiichi Samura healed his Tobimune Enchanted Blade with Suzaku flames after it was broken by Chihiro. Samura also urged Chihiro to let go of the past and let him carry the burden. Yet, Chihiro was determined not to forget is past. Eventually, Samura saw the vision of a new future. With a changed heart, the blind swordsman healed his eyes and opened them to see his daughter, Inori.

Kagurabachi chapter 86 release date and time

Chihiro cracks the Tobimune (Image via Shueisha)

According to MANGA Plus, Kagurabachi chapter 86 will be released on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #33. Yet, many interested readers from global regions can enjoy the chapter earlier on Sunday, July 13, 2025, due to time zone differences.

Kagurabachi chapter 86 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, July 14, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, July 14, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 86?

Chihiro Rokuhira in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga lovers can read Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 86 on many Shueisha-affiliated services, including the MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the VIZ Media site.

Yet, these services only offer the first and the latest three chapters for free, except the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a subscription to access every chapter. Furthermore, readers must subscribe to MANGA Plus to read beyond the free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 85 recap

Samura and Iori (Image via Shueisha)

After chipping the Tobimune blade, Chihiro Rokuhira wonders whether it's enough to change Samura's mind. However, the blind swordsman fixes his blade using the Suzaku flames. Chihiro realizes that Samura won't heal his eyes, but will fix his katana because the swordsman doesn't want to see a new path where he lives.

Meanwhile, Samura fills the air around him with crow feathers, much like Chihiro's move against Hiruhiko at the theatre. Chihiro responds with the same attack, filling the space around him with Kuro. With black goldish and crow feathers swirling around, the space becomes thick with Spirit Energy, where only the two Enchanted Blade wielders can detect each other.

Samura vs. Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

As Samura clashes blades against Chihiro, he asks the boy to put down his sword and let him bear the sins of the past. Samura knows the pain Chihiro is going through just by holding the Enchanted Blade. Thus, he wants him to let go of his past and let him handle it. Meanwhile, Iori approaches the space, traversing through the thick Spirit Energy.

On the other hand, Chihiro tells Samura that he won't ever forget his past, even if he were to die. Following this, the narrative focuses on the dual sentiments of Chihiro and Iori, as they both want to preserve the memories of their past. At this moment, Samura sees his late wife, Inori's visage, in front of him.

Inori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Inori reminds Samura of his promise to look after their daughter. At this moment, Samura enters a symbolic state, where he finally opens the metaphorical door he has been desperately struggling to open.

He enters Iori's room and gently caresses the daughter. The chapter ends with Seiichi Samura opening his eyes after healing them with Suzaku flames. The swordsman looks at his daughter and says she has grown up.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 86? (speculative)

Samura opens his eyes (Image via Shueisha)

Given the recent developments in the narrative, Kagurabachi chapter 86 will likely show Samura's reactions and his conversation with Chihiro, who has shown him a new path. Samura has realized that he must survive for his daughter's sake.

It wouldn't have been possible if the Enten user hadn't cracked the Tobimune. The chapter may also show Iori's reactions after properly reuniting with her father.

