Kagurabachi chapter 85: Samura's eyes open to a new future

Kagurabachi chapter 85 was released on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump 32. The chapter was poetry in motion, focusing on Seiichi Samura and the change in his heart. The blind swordsman finally embraced a new future and healed his eyes to see his daughter's grown-up face.

The previous chapter saw Chihiro Rokuhira try to show Samura a path where he would not sacrifice his life. Yet, Samura was reluctant to believe in Chihiro since the boy couldn't even nick his blade. Eventually, Chihiro proved him wrong by cracking the Tobimune Enchanted Blade with an ingenious move.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 85.

Kagurabachi chapter 85: A clash between Samura and Chihiro's ideals

Picking up the events from the previous issue, Kagurabachi chapter 84 kicked off with Chihiro's reactions after he nicked the Tobimune blade. He believed it was enough to prove his claims of destroying the Shinuchi. However, moments later, Samura used the Suzaku flames to heal his katana. At that moment, Iori came running to the scene and yelled at her father.

Rather than responding to her cries, Samura engulfed the space around him with crow feathers. Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira thought Samura would rather pretend not to see a path where he lived. Otherwise, he would have healed his eyes, alongside fixing the blade. Besides that, Chihiro noticed that Samura's technique was similar to what he used against Hiruhiko.

Samura and Iori (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 85 then saw Chihiro Rokuhira respond to Samura's technique with his version. The activated Kuro to fill the same space with a school of goldfish. With Tobimune's Crow and Chihiro's Kuro swirling around the space, the space was enveloped in pitch black. Only they (Samura and Chihiro) could detect their surroundings through Spirit Energy.

Following that, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 85 focused on Chihiro, who stated that he would continue proving himself as many times as he had to. He added that Samura won't get rid of him. However, Samura reminded him that he was covered in wounds. Even if he was determined and had the power, it must have been agonizing for him to hold the katana.

Chihiro vs. Samura (Image via Shueisha)

The blind swordsman told Chihiro that as long as he wielded his blade, he would only experience pain. He felt the boy should leave the Enchanted Blades and him, the relics of the past, behind him. Samura yelled at Chihiro in Kagurabachi chapter 85 to let go of his blade and not be tormented by the past. Samura intended to disappear along with the past.

Kagurabachi chapter 85: Samura embraces his new future with a calm acceptance of the past

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Although his hands were drenched in blood, Chihiro Rokuhira's resolve didn't waver. With a calm expression on his face, Chihiro told Samura that he was living the best he could, and it was only because he had a past he would rather die for than forget. Unlike Samura, who wanted to bury the past, Chihiro was empowered by it. That's where lies the contradiction between their ideals.

Meanwhile, Iori almost dragged her through the thick space filled with Spirit Energy. Kagurabachi chapter 85 then saw a fascinating page, where Chihiro and Iori's voices resonated at once. Both were unwilling to throw away their past, even if it hurt them. They would trample over the pain and keep moving forward. Somehow, Chihiro's words resonated within Samura, too.

But he was still blinded by his own insecurities. At that moment, Iori appeared in front of Samura. However, Samura's inner eyes perceived Iori as his late wife, Inori. Samura was plunged into a cathartic state, where he heard Inori urging him to look forward to the future. Inori counted on Samura to look after their daughter.

Inori, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

At that moment, the chapter entered a symbolic state, showcasing the mental workings of Seiichi Samura. The blind swordsman was finally able to open the door he was so scared to open. As soon as he did that, he saw Iori crying alone on the bed. Samura hugged Iori and caressed her head.

The entire scene was a projection Samura perceived through his eyes. Kagurabachi chapter 85 ended with Samura healing his eyes to see his daughter, Iori, who according to him, had grown up.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 85 was the definition of Takeru Hokazono's ability as a storyteller. More than an illustrator, Hokazono surpassed his limits with an emotional tale, focusing on a father's self-realization that he could embrace the past, no matter how painful it was. Samura finally understood that Iori needed him, and for that, he had to be by her side.

Dying would be cheating on a promise he made to his late wife, Inori, who urged him to stay there for their daughter. Chihiro Rokuhira and Iori, were both similar in the sense that they didn't want to trample on their past. Somehow, Samura realized it too and finally decided to open his eyes.

