Kagurabachi chapter 87 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 87 is scheduled to be released on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 34th issue, as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. However, due to the time zone differences, the chapter will be available on Sunday, July 20, 2025, in many regions.

The previous chapter served as a resolution of the conflict and showed a heartwarming reunion between Samura and his daughter, Iori. On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira vowed to get stronger so that he could break the Shinuchi blade.

Meanwhile, Rou informed Samura about the Hishaku's attack at the Kamunabi HQ. As such, Chihiro and Samura decided to team up. Elsewhere, the Sword Saint got up, bringing ominous signs for Chihiro and his friends.

Kagurabachi chapter 87 release date and time

Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 87 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are here as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 20, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, July 21, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, July 21, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 87?

The Sword Saint in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 87 can be read on multiple Shueisha-affiliated platforms, such as the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the VIZ Media site, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Only the first and the latest three chapters can be accessed for free on these services. Additionally, interested readers must subscribe to the said platforms to read beyond the six free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 86 recap

Samura grabs Chihiro from falling (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter kicks off with Chihiro Rokuhira on the verge of losing consciousness since he has been using the Enten for a long time. With blurred vision, the Enten user looks at the silhouette in front and wonders whether it's Iori. Chihiro also thinks that his efforts might not have been enough to convince Samura.

As he is about to fall from overexertion, Samura appears and catches him. The Tobimune user tells Chihiro that he was able to wear him down. Moreover, he acknowledges that Chihiro won't release the grip on his sword, even if he dies. Chihiro replies that it's because of the memories associated with his father.

At this moment, Samura asks him if he will truly use the Enten to break the Shinuchi. While Chihiro knows that he still has ways to go, he vows to get there. Acknowledging Chihiro's resolve, Samura says it's only the start. He knows that Chihiro can do it with Enten. Moreover, Samura finds out that Chihiro's refined swordsmanship has come from his daughter, Iori.

Chihiro Rokuhira in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, the chapter illustrates a heartwarming reunion between a father and a daughter. Iori's eyes welled up as she punched Samura in the gut and then hugged him tightly. Seeing their reunion moved Chihiro, as he finally showed a hint of a smile. Meanwhile, Rou informed Samura about the Hishaku's infiltration into the Kamunabi HQ.

A series of questions pop up in Samura's mind as he wonders if the Hishaku are trying to kill the Sword Saint without an Enchanted Blade. As such, he speculates whether the Hishaku were intending to subvert him from the beginning. Chihiro breaks his reverie and suggests they must go soon. Yet, this time, he doesn't want to carry the burden alone.

Since the Tobimune Enchanted Blade was originally crafted for support, Chihiro wants to team up with Samura and deal with the other Enchanted Blades and Hishaku together. The Tobimune user feels he has truly been defeated by everyone. Following this, the chapter showcases a breathtaking panel, featuring a scene from the Seitei War, with the Enchanted Blade wielders going after the Sword Saint.

Yura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

A panel later, the chapter switches to the lowest level of the Kamunabi HQ, where the Sword Saint is confined within four pillars. Apparently, the pillars surrounding the Sword Saint are Life Support. They provide the prisoners inside the barrier with minimal nourishment, only to keep them alive. For 18 years, the Sword Saint has sat in complete stillness.

At this moment, he suddenly gets up and says the time is nigh. Elsewhere, the Shinuchi's seals appear slightly peeled off. The chapter ends with Samura and Chihiro preparing to head to the Kamunabi HQ.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 87? (speculative)

The Sword Saint gets up (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 87 can take many directions. For example, the chapter may show Azami's battle against the Samurai Hishaku sorcerer.

Additionally, the narrative can shift the focus to Hakuri and Uruha. Likewise, Kagurabachi chapter 87 may also show Yura and his current whereabouts. Overall, the chapter will initiate the next conflict.

