Kagurabachi chapter 86: The Sword Saint's action brings ominous signs, as Chihiro and Samura unite for a common goal

Kagurabachi chapter 86 was released on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump 33. The chapter witnessed a major development in the story, as Chihiro Rokuhira and Seiichi Samura decided to team up and head to the Kamunabi HQ to fight against the Hishaku.

Ad

The previous chapter focused on Seiichi Samura, who finally healed his eyes using the Suzaku flames. He was able to see the future that Chihiro Rokuhira wanted him to see. After opening his eyes, he looked at his daughter, Iori, and thought she had grown a lot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Kagurabachi chapter 86.

Kagurabachi chapter 86: Samura and Iori's reunion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Picking up the events from the previous issue, Kagurabachi chapter 86, titled Quickening, began with Chihiro Rokuhira slowly losing consciousness after fighting above his limits. With a blurred vision, the Enten user couldn't identify the silhouette ahead of him.

While Chihiro was able to crack Samura's Tobimune blade with a powered-up Nishiki and Suzaku's flames, he knew it was only a crack and wondered whether it would be enough to change the swordsman's heart. He surmised that he would require more power to shatter the Shinuchi blade.

Ad

As Chihiro was about to fall from overexertion, Samura came in front and caught him. The swordsman then demonstrated the powers of his Suzaku flames to heal everyone around him, including the Masumi members. Following that, in Kagurabachi chapter 86, Chihiro looked at Samura's wide-open eyes.

Samura catches Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

Realizing Chihiro's surprise, Samura said his words and resolve finally made him give up. He sensed an unyielding resolve from Chihiro that wouldn't let him stop, even though it would have killed him. Chihiro replied that he wouldn't let go of his past, since it contained the memories of his father, Kunishige Rokuhira.

Ad

Afterward, Kagurabachi chapter 86 focused on Samura's inner thoughts, as he wondered whether Kunishige wanted to bridge the gap toward a future. He looked at the Enten Enchanted Blade and asked Chihiro if he could truly break the Shinuchi. Chihiro responded by saying that his blade didn't have enough firepower currently.

However, he vowed to make it stronger to reach that stage, where he would destroy the strongest Enchanted Blade. Samura, who had already seen Enten's capabilities once, told Chihiro that it was only the beginning. Additionally, Samura acknowledged Chihiro's swordsmanship, as it has improved. Chihiro stated that his swordsmanship was actually refined because of Iori.

Ad

Samura and Iori (Image via Shueisha)

At that moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 86, Samura looked at Iori and asked if she had been with the blade since their time together. Iori said she had indeed. Afterward, she broke down in tears and complained that Samura hadn't been there for her when she needed him.

Ad

With tears rolling down her face, she told Samura that she had been with a blade because she wanted to. After that, she punched Samura in the gut before hugging him eventually. Seeing the father-daughter reunion made Chihiro's eyes sparkle, as it reminded him of his father, Kunishige Rokuhira.

Kagurabachi chapter 86: Chihiro and Samura's team-up, Sword Saint's movement

Ikura and the Masumi (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, in Kagurabachi chapter 86, Ikura thought he was out of place. However, Sumi and other Masumi members reminded him that he was the real MVP of the battle. Afterward, Samura apologized to the Masumi members. Rou told him that he had many things to say, but Iori beat him to the punch. On the other hand, Samura still couldn't get a few things out of his mind.

Ad

Even if he were to leave everything about the lifelong contracts to Chihiro, the threats of Hishaku would still exist with the remaining Enchanted Blades and the Kamunabi spies. As such, he asked Rou how many needed to be cleaned up. Rou said they must hurry, as they received intel about the Hishaku's sudden attack at the Kamunabi Headquarters.

Samura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Samura was slightly taken aback by that and wondered if the Hishaku intended to eliminate the Sword Saint. Furthermore, Samura realized in Kagurabachi chapter 86 that the Hishaku were planning to discard him eventually. At the same time, he speculated on the possibility of a Kamunabi insider at work, since it was impossible to raid the headquarters from inside.

Ad

Following that, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 86 shifted the focus to Chihiro Rokuhira, who wanted to initiate an action immediately, though he wanted to share the burden. Samura assured the Enten user that he would lend him protection with the Tobimune blade. With that, Chihiro and Samura teamed up for a common cause.

A scene from the Seitei War (Image via Shueisha)

Afterward, Rou returned Samura's glasses. Samura looked at them and realized that he had truly been defeated. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 86 showed a panel from the Seitei War, where the Enchanted Blade wielders were seen fighting against the Sword Saint and his blade's Malediction. The Sword Saint appeared to be using the Centipede ability to manipulate the debris of a building.

Ad

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 86 switched the location to the lowest floor of the Kamunabi headquarters, where the Sword Saint was confined within a special barrier created by four pillars. The guards monitoring the room heard the confrontation upstairs and noted that nothing had been out of the ordinary.

The Sword Saint in Kagurabachi chapter 86 (Image via Shueisha)

It was then revealed that the pillars restricting the Sword Saint were life force-regulating devices. Every being inside the barrier was given the bare minimum to survive. The prisoners were given a life of nothingness, where only time would pass. Moreover, it was explained in Kagurabachi chapter 86 that the sword saint hadn't moved a muscle in 18 years.

Ad

The only time he uttered the word Magatsumi was on November 8, at 3:47 pm. At that moment, the Sword Saint suddenly got up and said it was about time. Kagurabachi chapter 86 ended with Chihiro Rokuhira and Samura ready to begin their mission at Kamunabi Headquarters.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 86 was a fascinating exposition, showcasing the brilliance of Takeru Hokazono's efforts as a manga creator. The chapter had incredibly drawn panels, with compact storytelling. One of the major highlights of the chapter was Samura and Iori's interaction and Chihiro's reaction to it.

Ad

The boy's eyes sparkled as it reminded him of his moments with Kunishige, whom he sorely missed. Furthermore, the chapter showed ominous signs for the Kamunabi HQ, Chihiro, and others, as Sword Saint got up. Overall, the chapter has perfectly set up the narrative for the next stage of the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More