Hakuri is the biggest problem of Kagurabachi (and Takeru Hokazono needs to address it quickly)

With Chihiro planning to use Hakuri's newly awakened Storehouse to safeguard all the Enchanted Blades away from the Hishaku, Kagurabachi fans may think the series is going in the best direction. However, that is far from the case, as the story's current situation presents a big narrative problem.

Ad

Given the current story arc that sees the Kamunabi and Hishaku going after the Enchanted Blades, Hakuri's existence presents an insanely easy solution to the conflict. While this is a favorable position for Chihiro and the others, if the manga, it could ruin the story's conflict narrative.

With that in mind, Kagurabachi creator Takeru Hokazono may soon need to address the series's biggest problem, Hakuri Sazanami.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Kagurabachi manga.

Ad

Trending

Takeru Hokazono's treatment of Hakuri will shape the future of Kagurabachi

Hakuri as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As Kagurabachi's story currently stands, the Hishaku, as the antagonists, plan to gather all the Enchanted Blades, most importantly the Magatsumi. However, their entire plan will go up in smoke if Hakuri were to reach the Sword Master or Magatsumi first. While this situation may seem favorable for Chihiro, no manga creator would want to conclude their story this way.

Ad

Given the situation, mangaka Takeru Hokazono might either need to eliminate Hakuri or his Storehouse ability for the plot to continue with a conflict in place. Given Hakuri's position in the story, it will be unlikely for the creator to eliminate him this early. This leaves us with the possibility that Hokazono might take away Hakuri's Storehouse ability.

Hishaku Sorcerer as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While it cannot be predicted how this may happen, Takeru Hokazono could introduce a plot device that could see Hakuri lose his ability. The good thing is that this change does not have to be permanent. Instead of losing his ability for good, the plot can be tailored in such a way that Hakuri recovers the ability in the future at the right time. With that, the manga creator would not only be able to expand its conflict but also provide Hakuri with a chance for some character development.

Ad

That said, fans must remember, Hakuri possibly "ruining the plot" is a situation that can only occur if he reaches the Sword Master or the Magatsumi before the Hishaku. Given the current events in the story, Takeru Hokazono has two more plot branches he can opt for before focusing on Hakuri.

Sword Master as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Hishaku can either reach the Sword Master before Hakuri, or the Sword Master can escape with the Magatsumi. While it is unlikely, there is a small chance that the Hishaku might reach the Sword Master before Hakuri and eliminate him, finally collecting the Magatsumi. However, such a development would force the manga into a rushed ending.

Ad

As for the other option, if the Sword Master escapes with the Magatsumi, the story's conflict would remain in a stalemate, giving both factions, the Kamunabi and Hishaku, an equal chance of collecting the Enchanted Blade. Such a twist in the tale would not only allow the Sword Master to take center stage in the story but would also force Chihiro and others to seek out the remaining Sword Masters.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More