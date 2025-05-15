Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers: Azami's strength is finally revealed as Hakuri finds his next purpose

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers surfacing online on Friday, May 16, 2025, the manga was expected to focus on the Kamunabi's resistance against the Hishaku's forces. Interestingly, the spoilers didn't disappoint fans, as the chapter showcased Azami in action and revealed Hakuri's next mission. The chapter is set to be officially released on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The previous chapter saw Kuguri intervene in the battle to save Hiruhiko from Samura. After Hiruhiko escaped, Samura engaged in a conversation with Chihiro and learned the purpose of his wielding the Enten again. Elsewhere, the Kamunabi higher-ups sensed the enemy's sudden attack. The authorities were convinced that it was the Hishaku.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 79.

Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers show Azami in action

Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers, the chapter is titled Scoundrels.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers pick up the events from the previous issue, and begin with Hakuri Sazanami asking a Kamunabi sorcerer wearing a gas mask about his role in the Kamunabi's operation against the intruders. The sorcerer, whose name is revealed as Kudo, urges Hakuri to calm down. He mentions that the intruders are mostly Hishaku.

Kudo then informs Hakuri that Samura is currently stalling Chihiro Rokuhira. As soon as Hakuri hears Chihiro's name, he becomes slightly anxious. Meanwhile, Kudo explains to Hakuri that Hishaku's goal must be to get the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade and the Sword Saint. If both of those fall into the enemy's hands, the country's future will be at risk.

That's why, before the worst scenario happens, Kudo assigns Hakuri the task of isolating Shincuhi. According to the Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers, while Hakuri was recovering, the Kamunabi completed Shinuchi's resealing process. In other words, it's back to the condition it was in before the Rakuzaichi auction's events.

Hakuri's Isou in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers, the Kamunabi wants Hakuri to isolate the Shinuchi away in his alternate dimension, i.e., the Storehouse. At this moment, Kudo informs Hakuri how difficult it was to restore Hakuri's condition. As a result of overusing his sorcery, the white-haired sorcerer was on the verge of losing the Storehouse.

However, the Kamunabi's medical team transplanted the nerves that managed Hakuri's other sorcery, Isou, to save the Storehouse from being ineffective. Yet, the Kamunabi member mentions that as a consequence of the operation, both Isou and the Storehouse's functions have been limited. Furthermore, the sorcerer explains that Hakuri will certainly lose his abilities if he pushes himself again.

The Kamunabi sorcerer also apologizes to Hakuri on behalf of the organization for pushing him hard after fighting in the Rakuzaichi. However, the white-haired boy feels it's fine, since he can still be of use. He urges the sorcerer to take him to the Shinuchi's location. However, Kudo says it won't be easy with the enemies approaching near the Kamunabi HQ's first floor, West Entrance.

The Kamunabi sorcerers in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, the unnamed Hishaku sorcerers are perplexed that they could breach the barriers so easily. In fact, they curiously inspect the surroundings as they cannot see anybody around. One of the Hishaku sorcerers wonders if it's fine for them to intrude like this, as they sense it's a trap. However, the other sorcerer says they must go forward even if it's a trap.

Following this, the Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers shift the focus to the Kamunabi's surveillance squad members, managing the Headquarters' First Floor, West Entrance. One of them has been registered with the Kamunabi since its inception. Through a monologue, the unnamed sorcerer explains that the previous incarnation of the Kamunabi was the "Anti-Sorcery Strategy Army."

During the Seitei War, this Anti-Sorcery Strategy Army was a national organization that quickly established itself to oppose the Sorcery threats. In this squad, there used to be an army ranking system. However, that has now been abolished. If one were to find out someone's rank from before, they would have had a general idea of their strength.

Yura from Hishaku (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers, the unnamed Kamunabi sorcerer's rank at that time was Second Lieutenant. The others stationed on the floor have similar firepower. Therefore, they have the capacity to counterattack the intruders. Yet, the sorcerer knows that they are up against seven formidable opponents, most likely Hishaku.

At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers, a loud announcement warns the security about three enemies approaching. In fact, the announcement signals it as "Rat." The Kamunabi sorcerer is horrified to hear the word "Rat," as it indicates that they cannot handle the enemies on their own. That's why their mission is to avoid combat and simply watch the enemy head to the Central area.

Meanwhile, Kagurabachi chapter 79 reveals that only one of the three enemies near the West Entrance has a Hishaku tattoo on their arm, and it's the sorcerer with a Samurai get-up. The other two soccerers are commonly known as the Shigyu brothers. As per the spoilers, the Shigyu brothers have slaughtered eleven Kamunabi members in the past, including the commissioned officers.

Azami, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

That's why they cannot wait to go on a rampage. Meanwhile, the Kamunabi sorcerer, who explained the organization's past, becomes furious to see the Shigyu brothers because his nephew was one of their eleven victims. Meanwhile, the Shigeyu brothers sense the security and wonder if they should kill them.

Yet, before they can do anything, Azami arrives at the scene. Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers showcase Azami Shoushirou's strength as an "executioner," as he combats against the Shigyu brothers bare-handed. Even though the sorcerers demonstrate their chain-like powers against Azami to restrain him, he simply crushes them with sheer strength.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers, Azami's combat mantra is to beat his enemies to death. He can crush any tricks under his boot with immense strength. After obliterating the Shigyu brothers, Azami senses another enemy. He realizes it's one of the Hishaku sorcerers who took part in Kunishige Rokuhira's murder.

Azami, as seen fighting in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Azami recalls that when the attack at Kunishige's base happened, Shiba sensed something was off, and it took him less than ten minutes to arrive. In other words, the Hishaku finished off their work in that short moment. Yet, Azami remains unfazed. Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers end with Azami crushing the Samurai Hishaku sorcerer with disdain.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 79 spoilers have finally showcased Azami's true powers, as he effortlessly defeated a Hishaku sorcerer and two formidable assassins. His tremendous strength as an Executioner posed no threat to Hishaku. On the other hand, the chapter also revealed Hakuri's purpose as he headed to Shinuchi's location.

