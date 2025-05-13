Kagurabachi chapter 79 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 79 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 25, as per the Shueisha-affiliated site, MANGA Plus. However, due to the varying time zones, most manga readers can peruse the chapter on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Ad

In the previous chapter, Kuguri intercepted Samura's attack to save Hiruhiko from certain death. His intervention also allowed Toto to grab Hiruhiko and escape from the hotel. Meanwhile, Samura warned Chihiro that he would cut down anyone who'd dare to stand in his way. However, Chihiro said that he wanted to stop him. In addition, the chapter finally began Hishaku's operation in Kamunabi HQ.

Kagurabachi chapter 79 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus site, Kagurabachi chapter 79 will be released on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 25th issue. However, because of the differences in time zones, many interested global readers can enjoy the chapter earlier on May 18, 2025.

Ad

Trending

The release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 79, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, May 18, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, May 19, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 19, 2025

12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 79?

Seiichi Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Interested manga readers and fans of Takeru Hokazono can read Kagurabachi chapter 79 on multiple Shueisha-based platforms, like the official MANGA Plus website, VIZ Media's website, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the MANGA Plus app.

Ad

Yet, only six chapters (the first and the latest three) are available for free on these services, except the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a subscription to access all chapters. Additionally, manga lovers must get a paid subscription to MANGA Plus if they want to read beyond the free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 78 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The chapter, titled Switch, commenced with Hiruhiko realizing that he couldn't move his body. Chihiro thought that it was only natural since the Hishaku sorcerer spent all of his Spirit Energy. However, he thought it was unnatural for Samura, who showed no signs of fatigue, despite neutralizing Hiruhiko's all-out attack and covering the sky with Tobimune's owl for several days.

He suspected that it was due to Suzaku's regeneration ability. At the same time, Chihiro knew that any regeneration-type sorcery required a lot of Spirit Energy. Therefore, he couldn't deny that Samura had evolved following the Seitei War. Meanwhile, Samura wanted to finish off Hiruhiko. However, Kuguri intervened and locked blades with him.

Ad

Kuguri in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Kuguri's intervention allowed Toto to take Hiruhiko and escape from the hotel using the teleportation sorcery. In the meantime, Kuguri demonstrated his Sorcery power, Twilight Wave, to create a diversion and escape. After joining Toto, Kuguri lamented that he couldn't grab Hiruhiko's severed arm and the Kumeyuri blade. He also commented on Samura's monstrous strength.

Ad

On the other hand, Hiruhiko feebly said that he wanted to be killed. He couldn't digest that Chihiro's eyes had nothing, including hatred, for him. Elsewhere, the chapter showed a conversation between Chihiro and Samura, where the former revealed that he knew about the Sword Saint's Malediction and the other secrets regarding the Seitei War.

Chihiro vs. Samura (Image via Shueisha)

Samura asked Chihiro why he wielded his Enchanted Blade again. In response, Chihro said that it was to stop Samura. Elsewhere, the Hishaku moved with their plan and attacked the Kamunabi HQ's barriers. Azami said he would like to go to the front line to battle. Meanwhile, the Kamunabi intelligence revealed that seven Hishaku sorcerers have arrived.

Ad

The Kamunabi sorcerer with specs was in shock because he knew that the entire Hishaku organization was comprised of ten members. Since three of them were sighted in Kyoto, he realized that the Hishaku had sent all of their remaining members to the Kamunabi headquarters.

Yura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

One of the Kamunabi higher-ups then informed the intelligence to let the Hishaku breach the first layer of the barrier. He reminded everyone that the Kamunabi's first duty was to safeguard the citizens from Sorcery threats. The Kamunabi higher-ups also urged the non-combatants to shift to the third floor. The chapter ended with Hakuri positively responding to the instruction.

Ad

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 79? (speculative)

Azami, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 79 will likely show the Kamunabi's resistance against the Hishaku's cunning attack. Azami has gone to the frontline, so the chapter might finally showcase the sorcerer in action.

Ad

Furthermore, the chapter could also reveal the true powers of the Pine Tree sorcery user from Hishaku. In addition, Kagurabachi chapter 79 could show the highly anticipated Samura vs. Chihiro battle.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More