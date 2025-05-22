Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers: Another death is all but confirmed as Hakuri runs to the battlefield

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers surfacing online on Thursday, May 22, 2025, the manga was expected to continue with Kamunabi's resistance against Hishaku's attack. Interestingly, the leaked spoilers shifted the perspective to Hakuri and revealed a shocking development in the story. The official chapter will be released on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 26.

The previous chapter focused on Kamunabi's resistance against the Hishaku, as Hakuri received the mission to secure the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade into his Storehouse. Elsewhere, Soshiro Azami showcased his brutal power to demolish the Shigyu brothers. After that, the Kamunabi's executioner sensed a Hishaku member behind him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 80.

Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers show Hakuri experiencing chaos in Kamunabi headquarters

Hakuri, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers, the chapter is titled Secret Room.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers begin with Kudo showing Hakuri a wide collection of books on sorcery at a gigantic library, located on the second floor of Kamunabi's underground headquarters. Kudo tells Hakuri that he can find all sorts of sorcery-related books here, besides his own sorcery.

Hakuri wonders why Kudo has led him to this place. The sorcerer tells him that studying is essential to be useful to the Kamunabi organization. To simplify things for Hakuri, Kudo refers to the Masumi, who are workers of their own calibre. If Hakuri can stuff all the information on this floor into his head, he would be considered their equal.

However, Hakuri can't even think of achieving such a feat. At this moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers, Hakuri hears a lot of echo around the place. Kudo explains that it's probably Azami's punching sounds. Hakuri becomes slightly worried, wondering whether the intruders have breached the barriers.

Azami, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, Kudo assures him that he doesn't have to fret. According to Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers, the sorcerers responsible for securing the headquarters' barriers rotate shifts at core to maintain the barrier's strength. Therefore, even if someone breaks the barrier, its recovery never stops. Kudo further explains that it's impossible to bust the barrier from the outside.

Following this, in Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers, the noise from outside intensifies. Kudo speculates that Ichiki must have joined in the fun as well. Hakuri doesn't recollect the name and asks who it is. Kudo explains that it's the short old person he saw at the court trial.

Hakuri is shocked that the old man can fight as well. According to Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers, among the leaders, Azami boasts of tremendous strength. That said, others don't lack far behind. As for Kudo, he's not much of a fighter type. Yet, considering the higher-ups are mostly veteran people, the young fighters are the ones full of energy.

Hakuri and Kudo (Image via Shueisha)

Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers reveal Kamunabi's infrastructure. The elite fighters mostly have a squad under their direct command. Besides them, the organization has over 300 normal fighters, who have all completed the basic curriculum programmes. Besides training in martial arts, spirit energy control, and basic sorcery stuff, Kudo has also memorized around the 1/3 of the library books.

Hakuri realizes that the organization is truly spacious. Following this, in Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers, Kudo explains that the Kamunabi's HQ is surrounded by gigantic ironclad warding systems. As such, there's no better defense than their headquarters. Beyond just defending the HQ, Azami and others are focused on driving their prey.

Elsewhere, in Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers, Soshiro Azami doesn't quite understand the Hishaku sorcerer's sudden entry since the Hishaku organization has always been incredibly careful about the construction of their plans. He wonders if the sorcerers are in a hurry because their plan is busted. Azami can't fathom why they would do something self-destructive.

The Kamunabi higher-ups (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, near the library, a Kamunabi member named Ishihara arrives at the scene and greets Kudo. According to Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers, Ishihara is one of the personnel at Kamunabi, who teaches the curriculum. Hakuri says hello to Ishihara, who mentions that he has been teaching kids around his age.

Kudo says education is important, given the current labor shortage. The foundation to bridge the gap is usually laid out by them. Ishihara mentions that he has always put his life on the line for his country. To that end, he has also gone ot the war. Ishihara becomes teary as he brings out a photograph of his four-year-old daughter.

Just then, he makes a strange comment that his daughter has always been more important than the country. As he says this, Ishihara pulls out a knife and places it under Kudo's throat. Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers then show a grotesque scene, where Pine Trees emerge from Ishihara's orifices.

The Pine Tree Sorcerer from Hishaku (Image via Shueisha)

Kudo pushes Hakuri far away and tells him not to care about him. As Hakuri falls into an unknown room, he sees room above is being devoured by the Pine Tree sorcery. He falls on the floor of a secret room, with Kudo's blood-smeared gas mask lying beside him.

Meanwhile, a couple of unnamed Kamunabi sorcerers detect Hakuri. They ask him whether he has come to kill them. Before Hakuri can think of anything, one of the sorcerers suggests to the other that they capture the boy and use him as bait. They apologize to Hakuri and mentions that it's for their family.

.Just then, in Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers, Hakuri recalls Ishihara saying something similar concerning his daughter. Suddenly, everything becomes clear to him. On the other hand, the Kamunabi sorcerers charge at Hakuri with their blades. The Sazanami sorcerer touches the back of their blades to register them into his Storehouse.

Hakuri's sorcery in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The Kamunabi members stand transfixed, as they can't fathom how their blades have disappeared. Yet, without their blades, they showcase their might in close combat. One of them kicks Hakuri in the face, while the other hits his knee. At this moment, Hakuri realizes that they must be making a diversion to lure the main force.

At the same time, he remembers his original goal, which is to hide the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade in his Storehouse. That's why he knows that he's the only person capable of stopping the onslaught. As such, he continues to endure the Kamunabi sorcerers' attacks. The pain is nothing compared to the torturous love the boy used to face from the oldest son of the Sazanami family.

Hakuri's elder brother, Soya Sazanami (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers then showcase Hakuri Sazanami using his Isou as a counterattack. Hakuri's Isou works in his favor, as the Kamunabi sorcerers become unconscious. The white-haired sorcerer recalls that Chihiro must be fighting too now.

Therefore, he doesn't want to be left behind, but rather he wants to accomplish his task. Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers end with Hakuri Sazanam running to the battlefield alone.

Conclusion

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 80 spoilers, the Kamunabi headquarters have succumbed to absolute chaos. Although the barriers are impenetrable from the outside, it can be done so from the inside. In other words, only a Kamunabi sorcerer could help them. As a result of this chaos, Kudo had to sacrifice his life.

The chapter also confirmed that Hishaku has forced a few Kamunabi members to act according to their will by holding their family members as hostages. Otherwise, Ishihara wouldn't have reacted the way he did, or the other sorcerers wouldn't have attacked Hakuri. At any rate, the alleged spoilers have spelled doom for the Kamunabi organization.

