Kagurabachi chapter 88 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 88 is set to be released on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 35th issue, as per the Shueisha-affiliated service, MANGA Plus. However, because of the varying time zones, many interested readers from global regions can access the chapter on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The previous chapter introduced the three remaining Hishaku members and highlighted their unique personalities. Moreover, the chapter saw Yura and his comrades teleport to the zone where Uruha and Hakuri were. Uruha, who regained his sorcery, realized it was his time to shine.Kagurabachi chapter 88 release date and timeChihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)As per MANGA Plus, Kagurabachi chapter 88 will be released on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump #35. Yet, due to the time zone differences, the chapter will be available on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in most countries.Kagurabachi chapter 88 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Daylight TimeSunday, July 27, 20258 AMEastern Daylight TimeSunday, July 27, 202511 AMGreenwich Mean TimeSunday, July 27, 20253 PMCentral European TimeSunday, July 27, 20254 PMIndian Standard TimeSunday, July 27, 20258:30 PMPhilippine Standard TimeSunday, July 27, 202511 PMJapanese Standard TimeMonday, July 28, 202512 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeMonday, July 28, 202512:30 AMWhere to read Kagurabachi chapter 88?Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Interested manga readers can access Kagurabachi chapter 88 on multiple Shueisha-affiliated services, including the MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus app, the VIZ Media site, and the Shonen Jump+ application.Only the first and the last three chapters are available on these services. To read beyond the free chapters, manga readers would require a subscription to the said platforms.Kagurabachi chapter 87 recapPicking up the events from the previous issue, the chapter kicks off with a Kamunabi sorcerer investigating the Hishaku at the Headquarters' Information Storage. Interestingly, nothing substantial about their origin, sorcery, and familial ties is found. It's almost as if they are phantoms.Elsewhere, Azami wonders about Hishaku's plans after defeating the Samurai-masked sorcerer. As per the chapter, the Hishaku must reach the Threat Elimination Grounds to go further down. Azami feels it's perplexing that the remaining Hishaku sorcerers are yet to arrive.At this moment, he senses something strange. Meanwhile, Uruha and Hakuri face a group of assassins hired by Hishaku. The ex-Kumeyuri user is disgusted by Hishaku's cowardly move of sending reinforcements rather than taking action themselves. He knows the Hishaku will arrive at the end to take the spoils.Azami defeats the Samurai Hishaku sorcerer (Image via Shueisha)Yet, Uruha is in no mood to lose a second time. Elsewhere, the remaining Hishaku members wait for Yura at a lounge. The Hishaku leader arrives and talks to a Kamunabi staff member at a desk. Yura asks him to show the way to the restroom. However, the elderly man doesn't listen.When Yura asks him why he didn't run away, when other Kamunabi sorcerers did, the man states that he wanted to see the criminals responsible for Kunishige Rokuhira's death. He imagined them to be some rare monsters. However, he is disappointed to see a bunch of rowdy thugs, who are only good at sneaking around.At this moment, Yura proposes to toss a coin; if he wins, the Kamunabi staff will show him the way, and if he loses, the man gets to take his life. Even though it's an ideal opportunity to get his name carved into history books, the man decides not to negotiate. At this moment, something unusual occurs.Yura teases his powers (Image via Shueisha)Yura flips the coin, and the man instinctively calls tails. Suddenly, he comes to his senses and wonders what's wrong. Yura wins the toss and states the Gods must be truly on his side. For a moment, Yura's eyes darken, similar to the Sword Saint's eyes, when he is consumed by the Shinuchi's powers.Nevertheless, the Hishaku leader asks the elderly Kamunabi staff if he is convinced about his ability. The man doesn't say anything, but only sweats. Meanwhile, in the restroom, a young Hishaku sorcerer asks Yura if he is not nervous. Yura states he is indeed, and it's only natural since they are putting their lives on the line.The strongest Hishaku fighter in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)That said, he feels that nervousness is preceded by victory. Also, Yura reminds the boy that he is the strongest fighter in Hishaku. Elsewhere, a Barrier Keeper faces difficulty in maintaining the Core Barrier. Izaru, one of the Kamunabi higher-ups, sees the sorcerer struggling. After he demonstrates his sorcery, the Barrier Keeper regains control over the barriers.In the meantime, the Hishaku sneaks into the room where Hakuri and Uruha are via teleportation skills. Uruha assures Hakuri not to worry, as they aren't &quot;unarmed.&quot; Since Uruha is no longer bound to an Enchanted Blade, he has regained his original sorcery. The chapter ends with Yoji Uruha ready to fight against the Hishaku with his sorcery.What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 88?Uruha, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Considering how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 88 will likely show Uruha's original sorcery. However, it remains to be seen how he can deal with five Hishaku sorcerers.On the other hand, Kagurabachi chapter 88 may also tease the abilities of the newly introduced Hishaku sorcerers. 