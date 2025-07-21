To Be Hero X episode 17 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 17 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji Television and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official site. The episode will be streamed simultaneously on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll for viewers in global regions.The previous episode concluded the Ghostblade arc, with an exhilarating battle between him and the Fear-infected DJ Shindig. The episode also featured many comedic elements, such as Ghostblade's reactions to Little Johnney's ramblings.Furthermore, the episode deepened the mystery surrounding the organization responsible for analyzing the Fear particles. To Be Hero X episode 17 release date and timeGhostblade, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)According to the show's official website and the full release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 17 will be released on July 27, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, because of the differences in time zone, many international fans can catch the episode on Saturday, July 26, 2025.To Be Hero X episode 17 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeSaturday, July 26, 20255:30 PMCentral Standard TimeSaturday, July 26, 20257:30 PMEastern Standard TimeSaturday, July 26, 20258:30 PMBrazil Standard TimeSunday, July 27, 20259:30 PMBritish Summer TimeSunday, July 27, 20251:30 AMCentral European TimeSunday, July 27, 20252:30 AmIndian Standard TimeSunday, July 27, 20256:00 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSunday, July 27, 20258:30 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSunday, July 27, 202510 AMWhere to watch To Be Hero X episode 17?Loli, Nuonuo, and Little Johnney (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch To Be Hero X episode 17 on local Japanese networks, such as Fuji Television, and others. Furthermore, the episode will be streamed on digital sites, including the d Anime Store and U-NEXT.Additionally, To Be Hero X episode 17 will be available on Crunchyroll, in select regions, such as North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and India. Moreover, some fans can also watch the episode on Bilibili Global.To Be Hero X episode 16 recapLoli an Nuonuo in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)The episode kicks off with Loli, Nuonuo, and others heading to the alien shipwreck site. On the way, Loli sets up an analog signal to track Nuonuo's stalker. Interestingly, she finds the person behind them. Meanwhile, Little Johnney joins the investigation team on Zac's recommendation.He is in the same vehicle as Ghostblade. Little Johnney's constant ramblings irk Ghostblade, who badly wants to swear at him. At this moment, Loli jumps on their car in her battle suit, believing Nuonuo's stalker to be in the vehicle. Elsewhere, the mysterious masked figure from the Glimmer Lab incident talks to someone on the phone.The anonymous person says the plan is going smoothly. Interestingly, he appears to be experimenting with the effects of Fear Particles on a person. Meanwhile, after reaching the ruins, Professor Luo reprimands Loli for her rash actions. He also wants to know if the allegations against Ghostblade are true.Ghostblade and Professor Luo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)Ghostblade, who can't talk, says yes through a nod. Little Johnney and Loli then wonder if Ghostblade wants to immerse himself in Nuonuo's life. What's more, Professor Luo asks the hero if he truly loves Nuonuo. Convinced about his feelings, the scientist says he will try to create opportunities for Ghostblade to confess his feelings.Later in the evening, Loli, Ghostblade, Nuonuo, Little Johnney, and others from the investigation team enjoy a meal together. At one point, Ghostblade realizes that everyone, including him, is crying. Seeing other people around him affected by this, Ghostblade wonders what's wrong.DJ Shindig, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)At this moment, he senses a chill and sees a figure emerging from the woods. It's none other than DJ Shindig, who has become infected by the Fear Particles. Following this, the episode showcases Ghostblade's might, as he obliterates DJ Shindig with only a kitchen knife. Yet, a suspended Fear Particle gets absorbed into his skin.Meanwhile, Nuonuo checks Ghostblade's coat and finds a diary. The diary has minute journals about her likes and dislikes. Nuonuo finally discovers that her dad, whom she thought to be dead, is alive, and he is none other than Ghostblade. The episode ends with Loli and others noticing that Little Johnney has gone missing.What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 17?According to the preview video shared by the show's official X handle, To Be Hero X episode 17 will mark the beginning of the The Johnnies Arc.The episode will explore Little Johnney's childhood and his bond with the alien creature, whom he calls his son. Furthermore, the episode will show Little Johnney's relationship with his father, who left a stable job as a hero to look after his family.