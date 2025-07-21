  • home icon
  • Anime
  • To Be Hero X episode 17 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 17 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 21, 2025 09:30 GMT
To Be Hero X episode 17 release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)
To Be Hero X episode 17 release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 17 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji Television and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official site. The episode will be streamed simultaneously on Bilibili Global and Crunchyroll for viewers in global regions.

Ad

The previous episode concluded the Ghostblade arc, with an exhilarating battle between him and the Fear-infected DJ Shindig. The episode also featured many comedic elements, such as Ghostblade's reactions to Little Johnney's ramblings.

Furthermore, the episode deepened the mystery surrounding the organization responsible for analyzing the Fear particles. Given how the episode ended, fans want to know what happens next in To Be Hero X episode 17.

To Be Hero X episode 17 release date and time

Ghostblade, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)
Ghostblade, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to the show's official website and the full release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 17 will be released on July 27, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, because of the differences in time zone, many international fans can catch the episode on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To Be Hero X episode 17 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Standard Time

Saturday, July 26, 2025

5:30 PM

Central Standard Time

Saturday, July 26, 2025

7:30 PM

Eastern Standard Time

Saturday, July 26, 2025

8:30 PM

Brazil Standard Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

9:30 PM

British Summer Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

1:30 AM

Central European Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

2:30 Am

Indian Standard Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

6:00 AM

Philippine Standard Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

8:30 AM

Australian Central Standard Time

Sunday, July 27, 2025

10 AM

Ad
Ad

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 17?

Loli, Nuonuo, and Little Johnney (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)
Loli, Nuonuo, and Little Johnney (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch To Be Hero X episode 17 on local Japanese networks, such as Fuji Television, and others. Furthermore, the episode will be streamed on digital sites, including the d Anime Store and U-NEXT.

Ad

Additionally, To Be Hero X episode 17 will be available on Crunchyroll, in select regions, such as North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and India. Moreover, some fans can also watch the episode on Bilibili Global.

To Be Hero X episode 16 recap

Loli an Nuonuo in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)
Loli an Nuonuo in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode kicks off with Loli, Nuonuo, and others heading to the alien shipwreck site. On the way, Loli sets up an analog signal to track Nuonuo's stalker. Interestingly, she finds the person behind them. Meanwhile, Little Johnney joins the investigation team on Zac's recommendation.

Ad

He is in the same vehicle as Ghostblade. Little Johnney's constant ramblings irk Ghostblade, who badly wants to swear at him. At this moment, Loli jumps on their car in her battle suit, believing Nuonuo's stalker to be in the vehicle. Elsewhere, the mysterious masked figure from the Glimmer Lab incident talks to someone on the phone.

The anonymous person says the plan is going smoothly. Interestingly, he appears to be experimenting with the effects of Fear Particles on a person. Meanwhile, after reaching the ruins, Professor Luo reprimands Loli for her rash actions. He also wants to know if the allegations against Ghostblade are true.

Ad
Ghostblade and Professor Luo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)
Ghostblade and Professor Luo (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Ghostblade, who can't talk, says yes through a nod. Little Johnney and Loli then wonder if Ghostblade wants to immerse himself in Nuonuo's life. What's more, Professor Luo asks the hero if he truly loves Nuonuo. Convinced about his feelings, the scientist says he will try to create opportunities for Ghostblade to confess his feelings.

Ad

Later in the evening, Loli, Ghostblade, Nuonuo, Little Johnney, and others from the investigation team enjoy a meal together. At one point, Ghostblade realizes that everyone, including him, is crying. Seeing other people around him affected by this, Ghostblade wonders what's wrong.

DJ Shindig, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)
DJ Shindig, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

At this moment, he senses a chill and sees a figure emerging from the woods. It's none other than DJ Shindig, who has become infected by the Fear Particles. Following this, the episode showcases Ghostblade's might, as he obliterates DJ Shindig with only a kitchen knife. Yet, a suspended Fear Particle gets absorbed into his skin.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nuonuo checks Ghostblade's coat and finds a diary. The diary has minute journals about her likes and dislikes. Nuonuo finally discovers that her dad, whom she thought to be dead, is alive, and he is none other than Ghostblade. The episode ends with Loli and others noticing that Little Johnney has gone missing.

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 17?

Ad

According to the preview video shared by the show's official X handle, To Be Hero X episode 17 will mark the beginning of the The Johnnies Arc.

The episode will explore Little Johnney's childhood and his bond with the alien creature, whom he calls his son. Furthermore, the episode will show Little Johnney's relationship with his father, who left a stable job as a hero to look after his family.

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications