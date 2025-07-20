Lord of Mysteries episode 6: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Lord of Mysteries episode 6 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time, as per the series' official platforms. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Tencent Video, and other digital services, with multiple subtitles.The previous episode explored the Alfalfa tragedy, where the guests on the ship suddenly started killing each other. Interestingly, a man named Tris survived the incident and returned as a hero. However, it was eventually revealed that Tris was the one who instigated the killing with his Beyonder powers. Furthermore, Tris, who belonged to the Demoness Sect, drank the Sequence 7: Witch potion and transformed into a woman.As Trissy, she drained life force from several people to initiate an invocation ritual of the Primordial Darkness statue. Yet, it wasn't easy, as she had to face Klein Moretti and the Nighthawks' Beyonders. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to find out what happens next in the Lord of Mysteries episode 6.Lord of Mysteries episode 6 release date and time for every regionTrissy, as seen in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)According to Tencent Video and the full release schedule, Lord of Mysteries episode 6 will be released on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time. However, because of the simulcast differences, the episode will be available an hour later on international streaming platforms.Lord of Mysteries episode 6 release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeFriday, July 25, 20257 PMCentral Standard TimeFriday, July 25, 20259 PMEastern Standard TimeFriday, July 25, 202510 PMBrazil Standard TimeFriday, July 25, 202511 PMBritish Summer TimeSaturday, July 26, 20253 AMCentral European TimeSaturday, July 26, 20254 AMIndian Standard TimeSaturday, July 26, 20257:30 AMPhilippine Standard TimeSaturday, July 26, 202510 AMAustralian Central Standard TimeSaturday, July 26, 202511:30 AMWhere to watch Lord of Mysteries episode 6?Leonard Mitchell, as seen in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Viewers can catch Lord of Mysteries episode 6 digitally on Tencent Video/WeTV and Muse Asia in selected countries.An hour later, at 8 pm PT, the Lord of Mysteries episode 6 will be streamed on Crunchyroll for fans in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Oceania, Southeast Asia, North Africa, and India.Lord of Mysteries episode 5 recapThe Opera House invites Tris on stage, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)The episode begins with an opera house celebrating the return of Tris, the &quot;hero&quot; who survived the Alfalfa tragedy. As per the opera performance, the passengers of the Alfalfa ship had suddenly started killing each other. Interestingly, Klein Moretti, Dunn Smith, and others from the Nighthawks are among the audience at the opera house.Klein thinks that the Alfalfa incident may have another truth hidden. He recalls a woman visiting him at the Divination Club to find her missing husband, Joyce Meyer, who was onboard the Alfalfa ship. After performing Divination, Klein saw that Joyce had safely returned home.Later, Klein meets Joyce Meyer, who seems bothered about something. Joyce mentions that he has been having a recurrent nightmare after his return from the tragic incident. On his request, Klein performs a dream Divination on Joyce and sees haunting scenes from the Alfalfa tragedy.Joyce Meyer and his wife meet Klein Moretti in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)He also discovers through the divination that Tris was the one who instigated (Sequence 8: Instigator) and manipulated the ship's boarders into killing each other. He also manipulated the survivors into believing that he was a hero. Furthermore, Klein sees another vision of the Hornacis Mountain, a throne, and maggots around it.He doesn't know what to make of the vision. Klein feels he should visit Azik once again to see if he has remembered anything about the Hornacis Mountain. Later, Klein Moretti informs his findings to Dunn Smith, who tells him that his divination won't be enough to get Tris convicted. The Nighthawks Captain intends to ask the Mandated Punishers and Machinery Hivemind to assist them on this mission.The mysterious lady, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Meanwhile, a mysterious woman visits Tris, who enjoys time as a hero. The woman gives him the potion formula for Sequence 7: Witch, the next Sequence after Sequence 8: Instigator. Additionally, she mentions that Tris must do another task in Tingen.Later, Old Neil takes Klein to Tingen's underground market, where the latter wants to buy talismans for Melissa and Benson. In the underground market, Klein bumps into Tris. The Mandated Punishers chase Tris, who eventually manages to run away. Shortly after, Tris advances to Sequence 7 and turns into a woman.With this, he escapes the Beyonders' tail. Klein sees him outside his house, but cannot identify him since he has now turned into a woman. Later, the episode focuses on the atrocious crimes committed by the Demoness Sect, a cult that primarily worships the Primordial Darkness.Triss, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)Interestingly, Tris belongs to this cult. Following a short time-skip, Klein Moretti and others at the Nighthawks investigate a series of murders, where the victims' life was drained. Leonard Mitchell connects the case with the Demoness Sect's mission of invoking a statue of the Primordial Darkness.With that, Klein, Dunn Smith, and Frye head to an abandoned mansion. A fight ensues, where Dunn Smith performs his Nightmare abilities to set up the stage. Tris, who now goes by the name Trissy, employs various means to thwart the Nighthawks' plan. She even uses the abilities of her pathways.Leonard, Klein, and Frye in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)The fight ends with Trissy successfully escaping the Nighthawks. Klein Moretti performs divination on a mirror and sees the image of Trissy. He identifies her as the girl from outside Tris's house. Suddenly, Leonard Mitchell and Dunn Smith realize what's happening.There's a saying that all the upper echelons of the Demoness Sect are female. They realize that those upper echelons used to be men. The episode ends with Trissy leaving on a train. With her Beyonder charms, Trissy gets all the attention from the passengers in the coach.What to expect in Lord of Mysteries episode 6? (speculative)According to the preview video shared by the official staff, Lord of Mysteries episode 6 will likely cover the chapters involving Azik from Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's original web novel series.As such, the episode will reveal the truth about Azik's other side, which has already been teased in the series. Undoubtedly, Lord of Mysteries episode 6 will contain plenty of action and show Klein Moretti undergo another ordeal. It remains to be seen if he gets closer to unraveling the secret of the Hornacis Mountain.Also read:Lord of Mysteries episode 5: Trissy makes her debut, as Klein Moretti and the Nighthawks face the Demoness SectThe Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 4: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and moreDandadan season 2 episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more