Kagurabachi chapter 87: Yura and the Hishaku begin the operation, as Uruha gets his turn to show his powers

Kagurabachi chapter 87 was released on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 34. The chapter introduced three new Hishaku members and saw a fraction of Yura's ability. Additionally, the chapter set the stage for Uruha to shine. In the previous chapter, Seiichi Samura gave up on treading a sacrificial path and embraced the vision shown by Chihiro Rokuhira. With that, he healed his eyes and had a memorable reunion with his daughter, Iori. Meanwhile, Rou informed Samura about the Hishaku's attack on the Kamunabi HQ. As such, Chihiro decided to team up with Samura and head to Tokyo.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 87. Kagurabachi chapter 87: Yura and the Hishaku get ready for the main actionKagurabachi chapter 87, titled Phantoms, begins with a Kamunabi officer going through some files on the Hishaku Organization at the Information Storage. According to the official records, the Hishaku members' names aren't in the Family Registry. Furthermore, their sorcery is outside the dominant lineages. With a wide age range, they could pull off Kunishige Rokuhira's assassination.Additionally, no official record has any information on the relationship between each Hishaku member, their origins, and other essential facts about their identity. It's almost as if everything about them is shrouded in a thick fog. Meanwhile, at the Kamunabi Headquarters' Threat Elimination Grounds, Azami has obliterated the Samurai Hishaku sorcerer. Yet, Azami feels something is off, as the other four Hishaku sorcerers have yet to arrive. According to Kagurabachi chapter 87, the Hishaku must come down to the Threat Elimination Ground to proceed further. Just then, Azami realizes something perplexing. Elsewhere, Uruha is disgusted by Hishaku's cowardly move to send pawns, rather than taking risks themselves. Azami defeats the Samurai Hishaku (Image via Shueisha)He knows the Hishaku will come only when their enemies are down. Yet, he doesn't want to lose a second time. Following this, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 87 switches the focus to three new Hishaku members, besides Hiruhiko's partner, the masked sorcerer. One of them, a lady, asks another Hishaku with a patch on his cheeks if he is nervous. The other sorcerer yawns and says he is very sleepy. Meanwhile, in Kagurabachi chapter 87, Yura arrives at the scene and talks to an elderly Kamunabi staff at a desk. Yura asks the man if he can show him the way to the restroom. Additionally, the Hishaku leader asks the man if he isn't scared like the rest of the Kamunabi staff who went into hiding. The person says he indeed received the same orders. New Hishaku sorcerers (Image via Shueisha)Yet, at this old age, he doesn't have any surprises left. That's why he wanted to see the people responsible for Kunishige Rokuhira's death. He expected to see some rare monsters. However, the elderly Kamunabi staff is disappointed by Yura and other Hishaku, who, according to him, are no more than some rowdy thugs.In fact, he doesn't even consider them as &quot;phantoms,&quot; but crafty individuals who are only good at sneaking around. With that, he tells Yura to proceed to the Threat Elimination Grounds. At this moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 87, Yura offers a negotiation. He intends to toss a coin, and if he wins, the Kamunabi staff will show him the way to the restroom. The elderly Kamunabi staff, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)On the other hand, if the man wins, he gets to eliminate Yura. The Hishaku leader thinks it's a good deal since he was the ringleader behind Kunishige Rokuhira's death. Therefore, killing him would make the Kamunabi staff go down in history. In response, the man asks Yura why he would do that. Yura replies that he and his comrades would like to relieve themselves before going to risk their lives. The Kamunabi staff doesn't bother with Yura's comments; he tells him to find the restroom himself and leave him out of it. At this moment, in Kagurabachi chapter 87, something unusual happens. Yura proceeds with the coin flip, and the man instinctively says, &quot;Tails.&quot; He suddenly enters a trance-like state before eventually returning to his senses. Yura teases a fraction of his powers in Kagurabachi chapter 87 (Image via Shueisha)Yura wins the toss and thinks the Gods are on his side. With that, the Kamunabi staff shows him the way to the restroom. As Yura goes, the man, with sweat forming on his forehead, asks him what is with him. Yura wonders if he is finally living up to his expectations. Kagurabachi chapter 87: Yoji Uruha is all set to showcase his original SorceryThe strongest Hishaku fighter (Image via Shueisha)After heading to the restroom, the young, dark-haired Hishaku sorcerer asks Yura if he doesn't feel nervous at all. Yura says he does feel nervous, especially today, since they can die. However, he doesn't necessarily hate it, as nervousness precedes victory. Besides, he has nothing to worry about, and reminds the boy that he is the strongest fighter in Hishaku. After relieving themselves, the Hishaku sorcerers proceed to illustrate a teleportation portal on the ground. One of the Hishaku sorcerers thinks that even with such elaborate plans, they may only get a small gap to slip through. Afterward, Kagurabachi chapter 87 shifts the focus to the Sixth Floor of the Kamunabi Headquarters: The Barrier Core. Izaru uses his sorcery (Image via Shueisha)In this room, a Barrier Keeper, responsible for stabilizing the Core Barrier senses something strange and begins to feel cornered. Meanwhile, Yura begins the backward countdown from ten. Seeing the Barrier Keeper cornered, Izaru casts his sorcery on him. After regaining stability, the Barrier Keeper mentions that he was disturbed momentarily. Meanwhile, the Hishaku make the most of this opportunity to teleport from their location to where Uruha and Hakuri are currently. Uruha and Hakuri notice behind them and see the Hishaku emblem on their opponents' hands. Hakuri wonders how they can fight against several Hishaku sorcerers on their own. Uruha assures him that it will be fine since he isn't unarmed anymore. Uruha, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)According to Kagurabachi chapter 87, Uruha has regained his original Sorcery powers, since he is no longer bound to Kumeyuri's Life Contract. The chapter ends with Yoji Uruha prepared to fight against the Hishaku sorcerers. ConclusionKagurabachi chapter 87 has teased a fraction of Yura's powers, as he could seemingly control the Kamunabi staff's actions. Additionally, the chapter revealed three new Hishaku members. Interestingly, Yura called one of them the stronger fighter of Hishaku. Furthermore, the chapter has set up an epic moment for Uruha, who has finally gotten a turn to showcase his skills. Also read: Kagurabachi chapter 86 full highlightsKagurabachi had already foreshadowed this Enten ability in the mangaOne Piece chapter 1155 full highlights