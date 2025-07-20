One Piece chapter 1155: Rocks D. Xebec confronts Imu as a race to Hachinosu begins

One Piece chapter 1155, titled The Rocks Pirates, follows the exploits of the infamous Rocks D. Xebec. The chapter highlights Xebec’s experience at the Reverie 56 years ago, his relationship with Harald, and ends with the Rocks Pirates officially setting sail for Hachinosu in pursuit of their captain’s plan to rule the world.The previous One Piece chapter had majorly followed Loki’s Curse, as Elbaph fell upon hard times and believed it to be the doing of the Accursed Prince. Just as the nation was on the brink of collapse, Harald’s alliances came to its aid. The installment also referred to Harald’s trip to the Reverie, where he was barely able to escape.Finally, the chapter ended with Loki’s loneliness reaching its peak, driving the young boy to jump into the Underworld to kill himself. However, just as he began crying due to having survived, Loki was approached by the Rocks Pirates, during which it was revealed that Xebec was Blackbeard’s father.Note: The article contains spoilers for the manga.One Piece chapter 1155 highlights Rocks D. Xebec’s unparalleled powersLoki and XebecOne Piece chapter 1155 picks up right from the previous installment, as Xebec and Loki talk to each other. The young Giant revealed that he was Harald’s son and told the pirates that his father had gone on a voyage. After discovering their connection, Xebec commanded Loki to send word to Harald that he had been injured, which would prompt him to return.This angered Loki, who neither wanted to be ordered by tiny humans and nor believed that his father would return for his sake. However, Xebec immediately attacked Loki with his sword, which was reputed to blow away everything in its vicinity.This seriously injured the Giant, while the pirate happily laughed and screamed that Loki had been seriously hurt.The ReverieOne Piece chapter 1155 then shifts to the Reverie that took place 56 years ago, during which time announcements were made that five kings had been kidnapped. The man responsible, Rocks D. Xebec, had successfully made his way to the deepest part of Mary Geoise, the Room of Flowers.There, he met Imu and Gunko. Though Xebec realised that Imu cared little for his hostages, he was pleased with having thrown the Holy Land into chaos. He held a pistol in his hand and called himself a Davy Jonesian pirate, though he left soon after and promised to return one day.Imu and the Gorosei as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)Meanwhile, Harald, who had also snuck into the Holy Land, was accused of being the culprit who kidnapped the kings. Just as he was running, he ran into Xebec. The two immediately clashed swords, blowing away everyone within a 5-kilometre radius.They introduced themselves to each other during their fight and decided to run away together, realizing they would be enslaved otherwise. As Xebec guided Harald towards the direction of the New World, he invited the Giant to reunite if they survived. However, Harald turned down his offer and jumped off the Red Line, surprising the pirate.Rocks D. Xebec’s rise to infamyAfter the events at the Reverie, One Piece chapter 1155 reveals that an Admiral whom Xebec had fought earlier died due to his wounds. This made him an infamous criminal with a high bounty. Xebec continued targeting the World Government from that point, as he stole Celestial Tribute from a ship and destroyed the Gates of Justice.Xebec also expanded his crew through the Davy Back Fight, after which several criminals joined him even before the crew had a flag. Together, they made their way to Elbaph.Rocks D. Xebec’s planXebec as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)Back in the main flashback 48 years ago, Harald had returned to Elbaph and took care of his injured son, while the Rocks Pirates had a feast at Aurust Castle. Xebec then invited Harald to join his crew, reminding him that his allied nations were the World Government’s pawns and that Elbaph was renowned for its strength.However, Harald rejected him yet again, expressing that Elbaph had changed. He then warned the rest of the Rocks Pirates that they would be ruined if they followed their captain. In response, Shiki started laughing and stated that he wouldn’t care even if Xebec ended up dying.The rest of the crew then unveiled the real reason they had got together - Xebec’s lucrative plan to conquer Hachinosu. While it was once an island of criminals, a gold deposit was discovered there, allowing a shadow organization to take control and gain immense profit.While Xebec had cut a deal with the World Government to take back the island, which was now ruled by the prisoners, he was planning on backstabbing them and turning it into a paradise for pirates. Using it as a base, Xebec wished to eventually bring down the Celestial Dragons and become king of the world.Nevertheless, Harald continued turning down his offer due to his status as a king. One Piece chapter 1155 ended by taking the story to 44 years in the past, when the Rocks Pirates’ flag flew for the first time, and multiple ships made their way towards Hachinosu.Final thoughtsMany fans are already considering One Piece chapter 1155 to be among the best installments in the series. Many fans are already considering One Piece chapter 1155 to be among the best installments in the series. With its exciting battles, shocking lore reveals, and deep dive into the fascinating Rocks Pirates, it offers enough content to satiate readers ahead of the upcoming break week.