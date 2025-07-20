Kagurabachi had already foreshadowed this Enten ability in the manga

Kagurabachi continues to surprise with each weekly drop as it is has done since the release of chapter 1. Chihiro Rokuhira's tale of vengeance gets more and more intense as he encounters powerful foes and learns the truth behind the Enchanted Blades. Now speaking of the blades and chapter 1, the Seventh Enchanted Blade or Enten possesses an ability that was foreshadowed in the first chapter.

This is yet another example of Takeru Hokazono's genius, which just keeps on giving. The mangaka established Enten as the Seventh Enchanted Blade, one that was undocumented, left to Chihiro by his father and one whose existence surprised nearly everyone who learned of it. As seen through the protagonist, the blade is unique and holds stunning secrets.

Kagurabachi: An Enten ability was expertly foreshadowed a while ago

Kunishige and Chihiro (Image via Viz Media)

To begin with, Kagurabachi's Enten has been showcased to possess different abilities in the form of Kuro, Aka and Nishiki. In particular, the focus of this feature will be Aka. On the surface, the ability witnesses Chihiro summon red goldfish that swim around him and absorb incoming attacks of reasonable spirit energy. After absorption, Aka can reproduce those attacks at Chihiro's discretion.

Now although the technique is able to store attacks temporarily, it is uncertain whether this is with regards to time or number of uses. Most recently, against Seiichi Samura, Chihiro used Aka to absorb Tobimune's crow and then use it multiple times in quick succession against his opponent. It is likely that further clarification about this will be received as the story progresses.

But the interesting bit here is that Hokazono had foreshadowed an ability like this in the very beginning of Kagurabachi. To elaborate, chapter 1 features Chihiro and his father, Kunishige, share a meal. The boy asks if the goldfish had said anything and Kunishige replies with "...they just want to dedicate themselves to learning". At the time, it didn't seem like much.

Enten (Image via Viz Media)

However, 86 chapters later, the genius of Takeru Hokazono has once again revealed itself. For starters, Enten manifests spirit energy in the form of water droplets and goldfish (the ones Kunishige bought), thus already establishing a link. Moreover, the Aka ability can be seen as Sword Absorbing or Fish Learning. Akin to the fish wanting to learn, the sword "absorbs" attacks.

Here, the idea behind the mangaka using this kind of foreshadowing in Kagurabachi is to showcase how nuanced this ability actually is. It is more than the sword learning a move. In essence, it is hinting at the blade's greater potential without making it stand out too much. This can be taken a step further by taking it as a nod to Enten actually "remembering" the abilities it has "learned".

But as mentioned, there are a considerable bit of unknowns to state this for certain. In the Chihiro vs Sojo fight, Aka looked more like a rebound technique, i.e., absorb and reproduce. However, the battles against Flame Bone and Tobimune revealed how nuanced this ability really is. Again as stated, this is supported by Chihiro being able to store an ability and use it later, hence "remember" it.

Final Thoughts

Chihiro Rokuhira (Image via Viz Media)

Kagurabachi hasn't ceased proving its expertise in intricate storytelling and Takeru Hokazono’s careful foreshadowing looks to have come full circle. Enten’s Aka ability - the technique that permits Chihiro to absorb attacks and use them later whenever he pleases - was initially painted as a rebound power, but in truth, its origins trace back to the very first chapter.

Kunishige Rokuhira's subtle line about goldfish seems to be the key in understanding Enten and its associated Aka ability. The fish's "dedication to learning" resonates as symbolic groundwork for what Enten can do. However, complete knowledge is yet to be received regarding time limit and uses of the ability thereby suggesting more complexity than what meets the eye.

Ultimately, by making early dialogue and visual cues so meaningful, Hokazono bolsters the narrative, rewards attentive readers, maintains unpredictability and keeps the storyline compelling.

