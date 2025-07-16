The Summer Hikaru Died anime production proves that CygamesPictures is the right choice for Kagurabachi anime

The Kagurabachi anime adaptation has been one of the most discussed topics in the animanga community over the past few months. Takeru Hokazono is doing a stellar job in terms of the manga, given its storyline, art, action and sorcerery elements. About 86 chapters in at this point, the announcement of an anime came not too long ago thanks to studio CygamesPictures.

The anime production branch of Cyberagent, CygamesPictures was stated to be in partnership with Shochiku for the Kagurabachi anime adaptation. But prior to the Anime Expo in July, information of the company's social media revealed works on a different project. While nothing was said about Hokazono's series, it seems that production for it is yet underway.

Moreover, the studio's recent ventures in The Summer Hikaru Died and Umamusume: Cinderalla Gray are proof that Chihiro Rokuhira's tale is in safe hands.

Kagurabachi anime looks very promising given CygaemesPictures' undertaking of The Summer Hikaru Died

As a brief refresher, the December of 2024 witnessed Cyberagent and Shochiku receive the green light for a Kagurabachi anime adaptation. The former's anime studio in CygamesPictures would be heading production hand-in-hand with Shochiku. Given that the former entity was yet new to the space of animation, there was a bit of skepticism.

Cyberagent Shochiku beat a number of prominent animation giants who were in contention for the rights to breathe life into Hokazono's series. Needless to say, this created an unmissable buzz. After all, CygamesPictures has produced stunning work with the Umamusume series, Blade Runner: Blackout 2022 and others and July 2025 was to see the release of The Summer Hikaru Died.

But the beginning of July saw Cyberagent tease a work-in-progress in Project M, first on social media and then at the Anime Expo 2025. Understandably so, many were concerned about the status of the Kagurabachi anime. There was no information on release date, cast, or any pertinent details. However, at this point, it looks like concerns can be put to rest, thanks to The Summer Hikaru Died.

Kagurabachi (Image via Viz Media)

Headed by CygamesPictures, the anime has alreay wowed viewers and it is only about 2 episodes in. The visually stunning scenes and very compelling storyline paint quite a promising picture for the future, i.e., the Kagurabachi anime. Initial skepticism was due to CygamesPictures being a newer entity in the anime landscape. But the studio has proved its mettle early on.

The studio has been very successful in carefully creating an eerie atmosphere and an overall chilling watch with The Summer Hikaru Died. Fluid animation, impressive sharpness, fitting tones, expert use of colors and contrasts and the pure level of detail elevated the experience CygamesPictures delivered. Hikaru is definitely something else and it displays itself in the creepiest of ways.

All in all, if The Summer Hikaru Died isn't proof enough of the studio's capability, then Umausume: Cinderall Gray winning Sports Anime of the Season (Spring 2025 Anime Awards) should be the cherry on top. In truth, Kagurabachi features an intense storyline and a level of detail which seems tough to capture. But if this is the calibre of newbie CygamesPictures, then anime adaptation is in safe hands.

Final Thoughts

Seiichi and Iori (Image via Viz Media)

One of the most recent heavily anticipated releases is the Kagurabachi anime adaptation, and it looks to be in excellent hands. The initial skepticism around CygamesPictures acquiring animation rights, given its relatively new presence in the industry, was understandable. However, major doubts have been dispelled with the studio's masterful handling of The Summer Hikaru Died.

In only 2 episodes, The Summer Hikaru Died mesmerized audiences with its unsettling atmosphere, detailed animation, and emotional storytelling. The studio's ability to stir up tension, mood, and detail is proof of its calibre in managing the complexity and intensity of Kagurabachi. Coupled with the award-winning Umamusume series and CygamesPictures stands as a rising powerhouse.

Takeru Hokazono's world of sorcery, swords, and layered character drama demands intricate visual and narrative focus and finesse. Given CygamesPictures' current track record, it could very well the best fit for this anime to succeed.

