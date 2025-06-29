Rokuhira believed the solution to violence was even greater violence in Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi's allure can be tied down to how smooth its action sequences are. Apart from the captivating action sequences, Kagurabachi has a remarkable story with good world-building. Its world borrows elements from the real world but mixes them with magic and other fantastical elements. Another underrated element of Kagurabachi is its characters.

The characters in Kagurabachi align with the trend of darker Shonen characters in the manga. However, it adds a twist of characters with believable interpersonal relationships. Kagurabachi's characters build their relationships over sweat and blood. The manga's characters also have interesting philosophies that ground them.

The main character, Chihiro, possesses a strong sense of justice, which underlies each of his actions in the series. Another character whose philosophy bleeds into the protagonist is Rokuhira, Chihiro's father.

Rokuhira Kunishige is the creator of the most powerful weapons in the series, and before he died, he created Enten, the strongest weapon of them all. Rokuhira saw the horror that his weapons caused, and in a bid to curtail their power, he introduced Enten; the last weapon was built on a subtle philosophy of Rokuhira: more violence to solve violence.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Enten is proof of Rokuhira’s belief in the monopoly of violence in Kagurabachi

Kunishige was killed by violence (Image via Shueisha)

The key to Japan's victory in the Seitei War was the invention of the Enchanted Blades. Rokuhira Kunishige's weapons turned a struggling war into one where the opponents of Japan were beaten mercilessly. However, the win came at a cost. The cost of winning the war was the unjust killing of their opponents, and some wielders of the Enchanted Blades did this.

Rokuhira regretted that his weapons had caused so much destruction, so he went out to try and destroy them. Unfortunately, the Enchanted Blades could not be destroyed by Rokuhira. In a bid to fix things, Rokuhira spends his remaining years creating a new sword, Enten.

Enten to Rokuhira was not just a normal sword; it was an answer. With Enten, he could fix his past, and he could prevent the harmful use of the Enchanted Blades.

Enten is capable of destroying the Enchanted Blades (Image via Shueisha)

Enten was not meant to fall into the hands of any other user; it was meant to become Chihiro's, and it was the solution to the power of the Enchanted Blades. The Enten is the strongest Enchanted Blade in Kagurabachi, and it was made with the sole purpose of destroying the other Enchanted Blades if the need ever arises.

For Rokuhira to create the Enten, he believed that the only solution to the destructive nature of the Enchanted Blades was to create another blade more destructive than all of them. To top it off, he made it alongside his son, and for a long time, Chihiro was the only one who knew the sword existed.

This means he entrusted Chihiro to do what was needed, and so far, Chihiro has been steadfast to the cause. While Kagurabachi is about revenge, it is also about the nature of justice and the violence that is required for true justice to be carried out.

Final thoughts

While the Enten was solely made to destroy the other blades, without Chihiro wielding it, the purpose could have been different. If the Hishaku got control of the Enchanted Blades, they would have sought some control, whereas a character like Chihiro only seeks one thing: justice.

Chihiro's sense of justice also stems from the fact that he is a swordsmith, and he knows that swords are merely tools; what they do comes from their wielders.

