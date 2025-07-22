Gachiakuta episode 3 preview teases the debut of Zanka and Riyo, and more

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the official website and X account for the anime revealed the preview synopsis and pictures for Gachiakuta episode 3. Titled Ground, the episode is set to be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other affiliated Japanese channels. However, in global regions, the episode will be streamed at 8 am PT.The previous episode focused on Rudo as he encountered strange beasts emerging from the pile of trash. During a confrontation, Rudo awakened his Giver powers. Eventually, he met a mysterious figure, who introduced himself as Enjin. The person showed Rudo the dark side of the Ground and invited him to join the Cleaners.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Gachiakuta episode 3. Gachiakuta episode 3 preview hints at Rudo joining the Cleaners and meeting Zanka and RiyoAccording to the preview synopsis, Gachiakuta episode 3 will show Enjin trying to recruit Rudo to Cleaners, an organization responsible for exterminating Trash Beasts. Like Enjin, Rudo is a Giver who can imbue an object with life and draw out its powers. As fans may remember, Rudo had declined Enjin's offer to join the Cleaners in the previous episode.However, the preview suggests that he will eventually join the organization to find a way to return to the Sphere. There's no doubt that the Ground is an unfamiliar place to Rudo. Therefore, he must find a safe abode before formulating a plan to get back to where he came from.Zanka, as seen in the preview image (Image via Bones Film)Joining the Cleaners will allow him to explore a way out. After deciding to be a part of the Cleaners, Rudo will meet new faces, like his trainer, Zanka. According to the Gachiakuta episode 3 preview images, Rudo and Zanka's first meeting won't be on merry terms, and they will end up fighting against each other.The episode will also showcase Zanka's Vital Instrument, as evident from the preview pictures. Additionally, Gachiakuta episode 3 will mark the debut of Riyo, whom Rudo will meet on the way to the Cleaners' Headquarters.Alice Stilza, as seen in the preview (Image via Bones Film)Moreover, the episode will see the appearance of Alice Stilza, a doctor and a close associate of the Cleaners, who will treat Rudo. According to the official staff, Ryusei Nakao will voice Alice in the anime. A character visual, with close-ups and full-length illustrations of Alice, has also arrived on the anime's official site and X account.Based on the preview synopsis and images, Gachiakuta episode 3 may end up covering chapters 4-6 from Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Ando's dark fantasy manga series. Notably, the first episode covered only the first chapter, while the second episode adapted the next two chapters.ConclusionRudo, as seen in the preview (Image via Bones Film)Gachiakuta episode 3 will mark an important plot point for Rudo, as he will finally join the Cleaners. The episode will also introduce the remaining two main cast members, Zanka and Riyo.Additionally, the episode will further give fans an idea about the Ground, the power system, and the Trash Beasts. Overall, the episode will not only have action sequences but also comedic elements.Also read:Gachiakuta episode 2: Rudo awakens as a Giver, while Enjin is introducedGachiakuta anime complete release schedule10 best anime to watch if you like Gachiakuta