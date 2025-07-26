10 best anime to watch if you like John Wick

John Wick movie follows a hitman tries to live quietly, but when gangsters kill the puppy from his late wife and steal his car, the calm erupts. One phone call later, “Baba Yaga” returns. Secret hotels, golden coins, and neon clubs turn into war grounds as Wick paints the city red for his stolen peace.

Sharp suits, slick gun-fu, sad pasts, and villains waiting to pull triggers are all part of the plot. These ten picks mentioned below mix grim tone, cold heroes, and bullet ballet that feels right at home in the Continental Hotel. More guns, scars, and neon nights—that’s what anime can put on screen.

Every story below shows a lone killer or tight crew whose code and pistols do the talking. A John Wick fan will feel the hallway fights in their bones after one episode.

10 must watch anime for fans of John Wick

1) Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon (Image via Madhouse)

The crew of the Lagoon Company takes dangerous jobs in the lawless city of Roanapur. Rock, the Japanese salaryman turned negotiator, tries to stay sane while Revy and Dutch wipe out rival groups. Between arms smuggling, pirate battles, and a gun-toting nun, the show never slows down.

Black Lagoon leans hard on pulp thrills and firefights. Revy’s twin pistols spin faster than John Wick himself, and the fights love close-quarters gun-fu. The vibe has a grimy, edgy feel, the same way John Wick’s world glows with neon and blood money.

2) Gungrave

Gungrave (Image via Madhouse)

Brandon Heat and Harry MacDowell rise through the ranks of Millennion, a crime syndicate that runs the city like a corporation. A betrayal sends Brandon to an early grave—only to return as the silent figure known as Grave. Now wearing a long coat and carrying a coffin full of weapons, he hunts old friends without a word.

Betrayal, family ties, and the cost of loyalty form the heart of this narrative. The pain in Grave’s quiet stare mirrors the loss behind John Wick’s silence. Each enemy falls like a memory that won’t fade. The fights play out in slow-motion muzzle flashes and a heavy-metal soundtrack.

3) Jormungand

Jormungand (Image via White Fox)

Arms dealer Koko Hekmatyar sells missiles and smiles at the same time. Ex-child-soldier Jonah joins her squad as a bodyguard, questioning the world of violence he must participate in to protect her. Together they cross deserts, board cargo planes, and start shoot-outs.

Each mission reeks of gunpowder, dusty roads, and building guilt. Politics merge with bullets as Koko plays governments like chess pieces. The show loves tactical fights, tight camera angles, and sudden mood shifts. Fans of John Wick series will enjoy the plan-then-shoot rhythm in Jormungand.

4) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

In future Tokyo, the Sibyl System judges citizens’ crime potential before a crime even happens. Enforcer Shinya Kogami once wore the badge of a rising Inspector; now he hunts people the algorithm brands hopeless. A new serial killer, Shogo Makishima, laughs at the system and enjoys breaking its rules.

Drones fly overhead, blood splatters realistically, and Dominator pistols judge targets with AI-linked precision, though the shooter still has to aim. Kogami is a colder, quiet marksman who still shoots with cinematic skill. Moral confusion and high-tech weapons give the show a stylish edge.

The chase between cop and killer feels like Wick hunting the High Table through digital back alleys. Viewers who like deep questions mixed with heavy firepower will stay hooked in this Psycho-Pass anime.

5) Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate (Image via Madhouse, Satelight, Graphinica)

The secret agency Hellsing battles vampires, mad priests, and armies that ignore rules of war. Alucard, a centuries-old vampire in a red coat, wields massive pistols that tear through monsters. His master, Sir Integra Hellsing, leads with calm authority backed by firepower.

Blood, shadows, and Gothic buildings turn every duel into a horror-action set piece. John Wick fans will connect with Hellsing Ultimate because style takes priority over logic, and respect still matters in a world built on violence. Every slow reload or quick smirk leads to another burst of bullets and screams.

6) Darker than Black

Darker than Black (Image via Bones)

Ten years after the mysterious Heaven’s and Hell’s Gates appeared, killers called "Contractors" use powers at a cost; their emotions are merely dulled, and they must perform a strange, compulsive act after each use of their ability. Hei, the Black Reaper, hides behind a mask and trench coat while completing deadly jobs.

Each mission draws the viewer into rooftop fights and lightning-fast kills. Hei doesn’t do it for money—he searches for truth about his sister. The mood is heavy, with quiet jazz and slow rain in the background. The closer he gets to answers, the higher the body count rises.

Neon city nights and silent combat match John Wick’s world perfectly. For fans who want smart gunfights with emotional weight, Darker than Black anime delivers.

7) No Guns Life

No Guns Life (Image via Madhouse)

In a world where cybernetic upgrades are common, Juzo Inui is a man with a gun for a head—built for war, but stuck in a world that forgot peace. The city’s corruption drags him through alleys filled with back-room deals and shady technology. Each mission brings questions about identity, loyalty, and the past.

Juzo fires like thunder, but the story keeps asking what it means to be human. Gang rivalries and hidden motives twist through smoky rooms, narrow streets, and concrete corridors.

Fans of John Wick’s clean weapons and brutal rules will feel right at home with No Guns Life. This anime is rough, stylish, and filled with thoughtful violence.

8) Trigun: Stampede

Trigun: Stampede (Image via Orange)

Vash the Stampede might trip like a clown, but his iconic revolver is wielded with sniper-like skill. In a desert world, he runs from bounty hunters, journalists, and powerful enemies.

Every footstep leads to bullets wrapped in compassion. Vash refuses to kill, yet his fights are fast, wild, and full of motion. The 3-D animation looks like a comic book on fire, turning every reload into slow-motion art. Comedy sits beside tragedy as the world fades under rising pressure.

Unlike John Wick’s path of vengeance, Vash walks with a pacifist’s hope in Trigun: Stampede. Still, both carry a sharp code under smooth coats.

9) B: The Beginning

B: The Beginning (Image via Production I.G)

Serial killer “B” leaves his mark—a stylized letter “B”—at crime scenes across the city of Cremona. Detective Keith Flick follows the trail, uncovering secrets linked to black-market science and strange powers. Puzzles and rooftop shoot-outs swap places quickly.

The show seems like a graphic novel soaked in ink, with glowing eyes and rain-slick streets. Killer and cop race through stained-glass cathedrals and spiral staircases, driven by family pain and hidden power. John Wick fans will enjoy the personal touch—how every fight feels like a final act in a deeper story.

10) 91 Days

91 Days (Image via Shuka)

The Prohibition-era streets of 1920s America bring bootleggers, revenge, and rising tension. Angelo Lagusa sees his family murdered by the mafia and returns under the name Avilio to get revenge.

Quiet piano bars mask shotguns and ticking betrayal, as each move shifts alliances and hides blades behind polite smiles, while guns bark under jazz notes. Hard choices, and vengeance echo the John Wick craving for justice outside the law.

Angelo’s revenge is a slow burn; he infiltrates the mafia to destroy it from within, making every move a step in a larger, broken game.

Conclusion

The Continental may close its doors at night, but anime keeps the lights on. These ten shows offer loaded guns, broken promises, and action in cities that forgot how to forgive. From vampires to gang wars, the feeling John Wick fans love shows up in every bullet and glare.

Pick any entry, turn down the lights, and enjoy stories that mix pain and action in the most gripping ways.

