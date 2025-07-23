10 anime characters who can beat Superman

It's a well-accepted fact that Superman is often viewed as the most powerful superhero, but anime characters showing realistic powers, reality manipulation, and conceptual control are available to magic today that could quickly overwrite the Man of Steel.

When we step into the world of anime, we encounter characters whose abilities are beyond even Superman's legendary power. Whether it be through god-like powers or preconceived power, these are the reasons these anime characters can bring Superman to his knees.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Saitama, Goku, and 8 other anime characters who can beat Superman

1) Saitama from One Punch Man

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Saitama, aka One Punch Man, is a parody of the well-accepted shonen heroes. His characteristic is that he can brutally defeat any opponent with only one punch. Saitama does on his own what Superman does not even think about. He decides fights right away, regardless of how strong the foe is.

He never experienced a challenge, and his strength is unlimited. Even if Superman uses heat vision, raw power, or the special move powered by the sun, Saitama's very relaxed manner and his superior power is simply incomparable.

2) Goku from Dragon Ball Series

Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

We all know Goku is the character who epitomizes that persistent endeavor. Once he transforms into the Ultra Instinct form, Goku can just impulsively react, moving and hitting faster than the light. His blasts of energy can annihilate whole planets, while his Saiyan bloodline gives him the special ability to be stronger after nearly lethal moments.

While Superman is a powerful entity standing under a yellow sun, Goku's power is a strike force without any of that. Their bout could destroy entire galaxies, but likely, Goku's sheer power, combat experience, and infinite developmental capacity would dictate the win.

3) Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Rimuru Tempest as seen in the anime (Image via Rimuru Tempest)

At first, Rimuru was a small slime, but later on, he became a being with the power of a god and with the most unbelievable abilities. At the end of his adventures, Rimuru comes to the point of controlling time and space, to regenerate right away, and to absorb any capacity he has ever met.

Most importantly, he has multiple reality-warping skills and a virtually infinite supply of magicules. Superman’s strength would be nothing compared to Rimuru’s ability to completely erase him or to trap him in a dimension from which he can never escape.

4) Giorno Giovanna from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Giorno Giovanna as seen in anime (Image via David Production)

Giorno’s Stand, Gold Experience Requiem (GER), is one of the most broken abilities in anime. GER automatically resets any action or will to zero, meaning that any attempt by Superman to attack, move, or even think about harming Giorno would be undone.

GER operates passively, making it impossible to defeat. Superman’s speed, strength, or intelligence wouldn’t matter as every punch would be erased before it connects. In essence, Giorno exists in a bubble where defeat simply cannot happen.

5) Yogiri Takatou from My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me

Yogiri Takatou as seen in the anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Yogiri is an underrated powerhouse in the anime universe. He has a passive “Instant Death” ability that can kill anything—regardless of immortality, resistance, or divine status. He doesn’t need to understand or even see his opponent; the mere act of willing death is enough.

Even if Superman was to be immune to bodily attacks or energy blasts, the conceptual death-inducing power of Yogiri would pass his conceptual shield and take him out. Even if he is really fast and can hardly be harmed, Superman will never overcome an ability that eliminates life just with one thought.

6) Truth from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Truth (Image via Bones)

The Truth is not a human being but an omnipresent force that is an equivalent exchange and the balance of all things. It does not exist in time and space and cannot be affected physically. Superman, though mighty, remains governed by the laws of physics and metaphysics as the universe he lives in.

But the Truth is the one who makes the laws observed. In a confrontation, Truth could strip Superman of his powers or unmake him entirely as an act of cosmic balance. There is no fighting what is essentially the universe's own will.

7) Anos Voldigoad from The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Anos Voldigoad (Image via Silver Link)

Anos is an overpowered demon king who treats universal destruction like a party trick. Besides his ability to kill gods, he can also bring back dead people to life and manipulate time. He has even erasure powers that work on concepts like "death" or "existence." He has mastered almost all magic and can resist the attack on a metaphysical level.

Anos once casually killed a being by stopping their heartbeat with just his voice. Superman’s abilities, impressive as they are, operate on a far more limited scale compared to Anos’ control over all aspects of reality.

8) Accelerator from A Certain Magical Index

Accelerator (Image via J.C.Staff)

Accelerator’s main ability is vector control, which makes him capable of manipulating all kinds of forces-motion, heat, and electricity that are in contact with him. This makes him nearly untouchable. Superman’s punches, heat vision, or even attempts to fly near Accelerator would be instantly redirected.

While Superman might be able to overpower most foes with brute strength, he’d find it almost impossible to land a meaningful blow on someone who controls all vectors. The intelligence and adaptability of Accelerator would support him as a tactician in a fight that lasts long.

9) Madoka Kaname from Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Madoka Kaname (Image via Gen Urobuchi, Madoka Magica)

Madoka’s transformation into Ultimate Madoka rewrites her existence into that of a cosmic being. She becomes a universal constant, capable of rewriting the laws of the universe and erasing entities from all timelines simultaneously. She doesn’t just fight evil, she rewrites reality to make it so that evil can’t exist.

If she wanted, in her own way, she would get to dictate the laws of the whole multiverse. Her power is beyond stopping time, the distance between space, and being outside of life, and hence, it is far more than anything Superman could ever hope to achieve.

10) Alucard from Hellsing Ultimate

Alucard as seen in the anime (Image via Gonzo)

Alucard in his Level 0 form releases the infinite number of souls he has absorbed, making him nearly impossible to kill permanently. His regeneration is so potent that he has reconstituted himself from puddles of blood.

He also has reality-bending powers and a psychological warfare style that would make even the staunchest heroes waver. While Superman is faster and physically stronger, Alucard plays the long game. Unless Superman could destroy every soul Alucard contains, he wouldn’t be able to end the fight.

Conclusion

While Superman is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and powerful fictional characters ever created, the world of anime introduces characters who play on a very different scale. From god-like entities to characters with loophole-breaking abilities, anime presents a universe where even Superman meets his match, or his end.

Unlike typical anime heroes, these characters use imaginative devices, the use of metaphysics, and non-linear narrative abilities that simply invalidate muscular force for gaining victory over foes. This is a thrilling battle of different genres, but also a firm argument that anime heroes can not only be equal but even outstrip the Man of Steel himself.

