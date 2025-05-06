5 anime characters who run away from their duties (& 5 others who are most responsible)

Anime characters must navigate dense worlds filled with responsibilities that challenge their determination and shape their narratives. These protagonists break down under pressure and decide to escape their responsibilities instead of confronting them directly. Alternatively, some characters display strong determination in carrying out their responsibilities, which proves inspirational to their audience.

Anime's most captivating character arcs emerge from this tension between dual roles because viewers experience heroes facing their obligations in ways that remain relatable even in surreal environments.

These characters demonstrate varied reactions to expectation burdens through their actions as mech pilots, demon slayers, and national leaders while uncovering essential insights about courage development and responsibility nature.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 anime characters who run away from their duties

1) Shinji Ikari from Neon Genesis Evangelion

One of the anime characters, Shinji Ikari (Image via Gainax)

The emotional foundation of Neon Genesis Evangelion stems from Shinji Ikari's famous refusal to pilot EVA Unit-01. This stands as the most recognizable example of duty avoidance in anime characters. His repeated affirmation “I mustn’t run away” reflects his continuous battle with both fear and responsibility.

The deep psychological trauma from Shinji's troubled relationship with his father drives him to withdraw from physical and emotional challenges. Creator Hideaki Anno uses his anime character Shinji to express his concerns about anxiety and isolation in modern society, rather than showing just cowardice.

2) Meliodas from Seven Deadly Sins

Meliodas (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Meliodas stands out among anime characters for consistently dodging his responsibilities while maintaining a cheerful appearance. He served as the leader of the Ten Commandments before taking command of the Seven Deadly Sins, but regularly abandoned his leadership roles when guilt or emotional pain became too much to bear.

Meliodas abandoned his demonic duties after Elizabeth's accidental death, prompting him to turn away from his responsibilities. Later, after a disastrous mission, he again hides in tavern life rather than face the group's collapse. Though he ultimately returns, Meliodas’s avoidance reflects a recurring cycle of emotional escape.

3) Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer

Zenitsu Agatsuma (Image via Ufotable)

Zenitsu Agatsuma represents the only anime character who combines both escape behavior and responsibility in his unique way. Although he possesses extraordinary Thunder Breathing skills and has been trained as a Demon Slayer, his constant attempt to avoid battles stems from his overwhelming fear.

His intense efforts to escape battle starkly oppose his fearless warrior state during unconsciousness, which unveils his concealed capabilities. His divided behavior demonstrates his internal struggle because his real powers emerge only when he loses awareness. Zenitsu evolves over time by uniting his dual nature while actively taking up his designated responsibilities.

4) Satoru Fujinuma from Erased

Satoru Fujinuma (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In the realm of anime characters who struggle with their responsibilities, Satoru Fujinuma from Erased becomes notable because he initially shuns his duty. Satoru perceives his "Revival" ability as a curse, as it forces him to revisit tragic past events while he struggles with personal trauma.

As a struggling manga artist, he exists passively while steering away from profound connections and painful memories. Satoru moves from avoiding his responsibilities to accepting his duty only after he faces his past while using his power to save people, which creates an especially powerful emotional shift.

5) Usopp from One Piece

Usopp (Image via Toei Animation)

Usopp from One Piece stands out as a prime example of an anime character who evolves from avoiding danger to demonstrating courage. Usopp first gained recognition for dodging danger while making excuses such as “can’t-fight-scary-monsters disease” because he always chose to run.

Usopp's transparency about his fear distinguishes him because he shows no attempt to hide it, which enhances the power of his slow but steady transformation. Throughout the series, Usopp demonstrates bravery more often and with greater significance. Usopp transforms from a fearful liar into a dependable sniper, creating one of One Piece’s most human and relatable character arcs.

5 anime characters who are most responsible

1) Roy Mustang from Fullmetal Alchemist

Roy Mustang (Image via Bones)

Colonel Roy Mustang demonstrates powerful responsibility through his character in anime. Haunted by his role in the Ishvalan War, he doesn’t flee from guilt but instead channels it into purpose. He embarks on a mission to climb the military ladder while simultaneously working to dismantle systemic corruption.

Mustang demonstrates his strong sense of duty by protecting Lieutenant Hawkeye as his top priority. He always faces consequences even when personal matters are involved. His declaration, “I say this because I am the Flame Alchemist,” demonstrates how responsibility fundamentally shapes his character to be both motivational and firm.

2) Kakashi Hatake from Naruto

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake stands as a prime example of anime characters who demonstrate consistent yet silent dedication to their responsibilities. Despite experiencing profound personal losses such as the deaths of his father and two close comrades he stays resolute in his responsibilities to Konoha and his pupils.

Kakashi's dedication develops from the wisdom gained through personal tragedies including Obito's sacrifice which helped him discover what holds real importance. Kakashi's transformation leads him from strict adherence to rules to a leadership style that prioritizes individuals above procedures.

Without actively seeking power, he eventually moves into leadership positions such as Hokage. He demonstrated his profound comprehension and mature responsibility, which genuine leadership requires.

3) Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman (Image via MAPPA studio)

Captain Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan demonstrates steadfast responsibility through his actions as an anime character. As humanity's top soldier, he assumes dual responsibilities of strategic command while managing the emotional weight of sending his comrades into combat. Levi maintains his responsibilities even after experiencing squad losses, personal tragedies, and uncovering difficult truths.

Captain Levi Ackerman demonstrates absolute determination through his accurate battle strategies and relentless drive to secure human liberation. He continues his battle with no complaints. Even in broken physical condition, he demonstrates ultimate responsibility and sacrifice, traits that characterize the most enduring anime characters.

4) All Might from My Hero Academia

All Might (Image via Bones)

Toshinori Yagi demonstrates responsible heroism in My Hero Academia through his character All Might. He maintains his role as the Symbol of Peace and conceals his physical agony to sustain morale despite his debilitating injuries. He guides Midoriya beyond his time, preparing him to become his next incarnation.

All Might chooses to become a teacher rather than giving up his duties after his powers fade away. He demonstrates how genuine responsibility evolves with changing situations. His iconic belief—that heroes charge forward despite fear—captures the enduring spirit that defines anime characters who embrace duty.

5) Artoria Pendragon from Fate series

Artoria Pendragon (Image via Aniplex / Notes / Ufotable)

Artoria Pendragon (King Arthur) stands out as an anime character with an exceptional dedication to duty. When Artoria Pendragon draws the sword from the stone, she relinquishes personal desires along with emotional fulfillment and eventually her life to pursue the perfect kingship ideal.

Artoria Pendragon’s steadfast dedication to Camelot becomes her downfall since her lack of emotional connection to her people leads to their estrangement, which results in the kingdom's destruction.

Despite the severe outcomes Artoria faces because of her choices, she never experiences regret for choosing duty over everything else. Artoria represents the ultimate anime figure for duty because she fully commits to her responsibilities despite suffering immense personal losses.

Conclusion

Anime creates profound character arcs by investigating characters' choices to either flee from or accept their responsibilities. Shinji and Zenitsu personify our inner uncertainties and fears as Artoria and Roy Mustang become sources of inspiration through their unwavering commitment. These narratives persist due to their reflection of our internal battles with responsibility, fear, and life purpose.

The narrative demonstrates multiple ways in which responsibility influences both personal identity formation and the impact on others. These anime characters serve as both sources of comfort and inspiration by providing a deep understanding of human life. They become unforgettable mirrors of our personal struggles that we must encounter.

