10 anime characters who can obliterate Marvel's Mephisto

Anime characters often operate on power scales that transcend traditional superhero limits. Many possess abilities so overwhelming that Marvel’s Mephisto, despite his reality-warping, soul-manipulating might, would be utterly outclassed.

From multiversal beings to reality-warpers and concept-killers, many anime characters possess the raw power, skill, and hax abilities to obliterate Mephisto without breaking a sweat. In this list, we explore ten such anime characters whose capabilities far surpass anything Mephisto has faced, even from the likes of Doctor Strange or the Scarlet Witch. Buckle up for a multiverse-shattering showdown.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Zeno, Saitama, and 8 other anime characters who can obliterate Marvel's Mephisto

1) Zeno from Dragon Ball Super

One of the anime characters, Zeno (Image via Toei Animation)

Marvel's Mephisto is a formidable demon with immense magical abilities that can challenge some of the most formidable superheroes and change reality. But the god-tier powerhouses seen in anime might even surpass Mephisto's infernal prowess.

Mephisto’s hellish realm and dark magic would be utterly meaningless before such absolute authority. Unlike Mephisto, who thrives on bargaining, deceit, and illusion, Zeno deals in pure, unadulterated annihilation. Even the cosmic beings of Marvel would be overwhelmed by a species that treats multiverses like toys.

2) Saitama from One Punch Man

One of the anime characters, Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

While Saitama’s story is rooted in parody, the One Punch Man protagonist has proven himself to be a walking contradiction to all power scaling. He has yet to meet an enemy who survives more than one punch.

Though Mephisto possesses regenerative abilities and immense magical defenses, Saitama’s entire gimmick is breaking limits and smashing through seemingly invincible foes. If Mephisto took a physical form, Saitama could likely reduce it to ash in a single, effortless strike, no matter how many demonic tricks Mephisto had up his sleeve.

3) Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

One of the anime characters, Rimuru Tempest (Image via Rimuru Tempest)

Rimuru began life as a simple slime, but his journey led him to godhood. With abilities like Predator, Gluttony, and Ultimate Skill, Raphael, Rimuru is a fusion of divine intellect, raw magical power, and devastating combat skills. He can absorb opponents, analyze their abilities, and gain complete immunity.

Later abilities include altering time, destroying souls, and even changing the laws of reality. Mephisto would be particularly susceptible to Rimuru's soul-consuming attacks and conceptual erasure because it is a magic-based monster.

4) Ainz Ooal Gown from Overlord

One of the anime characters, Ainz Ooal Gown (Image via Madhouse)

The undead sorcerer Ainz Ooal Gown is a tactical genius with a nearly endless supply of world-breaking spells. From Time Stop to Reality Slash and Instant Death, Ainz’s arsenal is terrifying. Ainz is harsh and effective in combat, in contrast to Mephisto, who favors psychological warfare and manipulation.

He is impervious to many of Mephisto's soul-based and fear-based attacks due to his undead nature, and his magical expertise could probably take advantage of Mephisto's vulnerabilities. Ainz would use a spell or a skillfully placed trap to slay the demon lord with a single misstep.

5) Kami Tenchi from Tenchi Muyo!

One of the anime characters, Kami Tenchi (Image via AIC)

Kami Tenchi is the supreme being of the Tenchi Muyo! multiverse, existing beyond all concepts of time, space, and even narrative logic. He is omnipotent, omnipresent, and omniscient—essentially anime’s equivalent of The One Above All.

Mephisto would not even register as a threat or even a notable entity to Kami Tenchi. Their power levels are so disproportionate that it wouldn’t even be a battle. With a mere thought, Kami Tenchi could revise Mephisto out of existence—or the concept of demons altogether.

6) Wang Ling from The Daily Life of the Immortal King

One of the anime characters Wang Ling (Image via Haoliners Animation League)

Wang Ling is a silent powerhouse who often hides the true extent of his abilities. However, when unleashed, his powers include universal destruction, time reversal, and dimensional erasure—accidentally, at times. His strength is such that he has to seal his own abilities to avoid destroying the fabric of reality.

Mephisto, regardless of his cunning, would find himself outmatched by Wang Ling’s casual multiversal influence. With just a blink, Wang could obliterate Mephisto’s realm and any backup plans he might have.

7) Altair from Re:Creators

One of the anime characters, Altair (Image via Studio Troyca)

Altair is a unique entity born from fiction and imbued with the power to manipulate narratives themselves. She possesses Holopsicon, a power that allows her to revise reality and even undo death. In a world where stories define existence, Altair can simply edit Mephisto out of the script.

Her control over causality and narrative law makes her a terrifying opponent. Since Mephisto thrives in lore and legend, Altair would have the meta-power to overwrite or delete his mythology entirely.

8) Featherine Augustus Aurora from Umineko no Naku Koro ni

One of the anime characters, Featherine Augustus Aurora (Image via Studio Dean)

Featherine is a meta-narrative being who exists beyond the stories in which her characters play. She views universes as “games” and edits the very logic they operate on. Her power level exists on a tier that dwarfs cosmic manipulation; she is akin to an author remaking her own story.

Against Featherine, Mephisto wouldn’t even be a footnote—she could erase him with a flick of her pen. Being an observer and controller of countless realities, Featherine makes Mephisto’s manipulative schemes look like amateur hour.

9) Sailor Moon from Sailor Moon

One of the anime characters Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

In her most advanced incarnation, Sailor Cosmos or Lambda Usagi, Sailor Moon transforms into a divine being with the ability to control time, space, and existence itself, as well as restore entire universes. Her purification abilities transcend normal destruction—they revise evil into good or erase it entirely.

Against Mephisto, Sailor Moon’s compassion might be his downfall. She might purify his entire existence, eliminating the corruption that characterizes him, rather than only destroying him. Sailor Moon is a formidable warrior and goddess on a celestial battlefield.

10) Shiki Ryougi from Kara no Kyoukai

One of the anime characters Shiki Ryougi (Image via Ufotable)

Shiki has the Mystic Eyes of Death Perception, which is the ability to visually perceive the “death” of anything, even things that are intangible or conceptual. Even if Mephisto is a being of pure magic or soul essence, Shiki could still cut through his “lines of death” and eliminate him entirely.

This ability bypasses durability, regeneration, and even the concept of existence itself. No matter how many forms or dimensions Mephisto hides within, Shiki could find his vulnerability and end him with a single strike.

Final thoughts

While Marvel’s Mephisto is a master manipulator with vast magical powers, several anime characters operate on planes of existence far beyond his reach. Entities that could easily destroy Mephisto abound in the anime world, ranging from reality-warping gods to conceptual slayers and narrative editors.

These anime characters embody the most inventive and extreme forms of storytelling, whether by their raw might, complex powers, or meta-level control. In a clash between comic book villainy and anime omnipotence, it’s clear that Mephisto would find himself woefully outmatched—and very likely erased from existence before he could utter his first infernal bargain.

