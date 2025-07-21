Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3: Nagumo showcases his wrath, as Sakamoto finds his rhythm against Apart

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3, titled, Strong Assault, was released in advance on Monday, July 21, 2025, on Netflix Japan. The action-packed episode showcased Nagumo's fighting prowess against Minimalist, who didn't stand a chance against him.

Likewise, the episode witnessed Taro Sakamoto's assault on Apart. The episode was heavily action-oriented, with mild comic relief coming from Nagumo and Heisuke. In addition, the episode saw Sakamoto and his friends head to Granny Miya for holistic treatments.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3: Nagumo's strength overwhelms Minimalist

Sakamoto and his friends at Granny Miya's clinic, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 begins with Taro Sakamoto and his friends getting holistic treatment from Granny Miya, who runs a clinic down the street. Granny Miya performs dantian acupoint on Sakamoto to get his body back into shape.

Afterward, the narrative shifts the focus to Sakamoto's convenience store, where Minimalist asks Aoi about Sakamoto's whereabouts. Aoi replies that her husband has gone out. However, the death row inmate doesn't buy Aoi's words and says he hates being lied to.

Aoi's goofiness irks Minimalist, and he crumbles the cash box into a tiny ball. He follows it up by completely ripping apart the front desk. Minimalist then holds Aoi by her throat and demands to know about Sakamoto's whereabouts. At this moment, something interesting happens in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3.

Nagumo takes on Minimalist, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Aoi twists Minimalist's arm and plunges a knife into his nape. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 reveals that it's not Aoi, but Nagumo in disguise. After uncovering his disguise, Nagumo realizes that he is holding a fake knife. Undoubtedly, Nagumo's actions infuriate Minimalist, who wants to crumble him into a ball of meat.

Yet, before he can react, Nagumo appears behind him. Minimalist identifies Nagumo as one of the S-Rank assassins from the list. According to Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3, Taro Sakamoto urged Nagumo to look after his store since he had to go out for a while. The Order member couldn't turn down a friend's request. With that, he brings out a box of weapons.

Elsewhere, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3, Heisuke crosses paths with Apart, one of the escaped serial killers, near a tower. The Sniper stops Apart from killing an innocent civilian by opening fire. However, the death row inmate blocks Heisuke's bullet with his threads. Following that, Apart uses his threads to crash into the floor that Heisuke is on.

Apart nullifies Heisuke's bullet, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Heisuke intends to shoot Apart from a range, but the threads cut off his gun. At this moment, Apart restricts Heisuke using his threads. Just then, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3, Taro Sakamoto walks out of the elevator. Apparently, Heisuke shot a bullet at Sakamoto earlier as a signal. That's how he could locate the sniper's location. Nevertheless, Taro Sakamoto gets ready for the fight against Apart.

Elsewhere, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3, Minimalist mentions that he still feels bored after killing 432 people. He wonders if Nagumo can satisfy him. The Order member chides with Minimalist and tells him that he doesn't look the conscientious type. The death row inmate gets furious over Nagumo's comments and charges at him.

However, he can barely keep up with Nagumo's lightning-fast speed and quirky way of fighting. For instance, he snatches Minimalist's phone and checks the browsing history. Afterward, he jumps around and vanishes from his opponent's sight. The next moment, he emerges from a mirror, disguised as Minimalist.

Sakamoto and Heisuke, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Finally, Nagumo decides to end the farce; he asks Minimalist how he would like to die. With that, Nagumo uncovers a special weapon that has six functions. He wields such a weapon to ensure he doesn't get bored by the same style every time. Nagumo then asks Minimalist to pick a number from one to six.

Writhing in anger, the death row inmate wants to crush Nagumo into bits. As he doesn't get a response, Nagumo rolls a dice and sees the number three appear. With that, he demonstrates the third functionality of his weapon to decapitate Minimalist.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3: Taro Sakamoto takes on Apart

Granny Miya, as seen in the episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Elsewhere, in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3, Taro Sakamoto wonders why he can't get slim anymore, even though he is constantly fighting against Apart. He recalls the holistic treatment He received from Granny Miya, and wonders if she did something. Meanwhile, Apart is annoyed by the way Sakamoto moves.

He is even more infuriated when his threads can't catch up with Sakamoto's "weird" movements. Slowly, Apart considers Taro Sakamoto as a formidable opponent. Interestingly, Sakamoto doesn't care what Apart thinks about him. Rather, he is fixated on his inability to become slim. At this moment, Apart wraps Sakamoto's face with his strings. However, the male protagonist frees himself from the constraints.

Though he realizes that his opponent's cords are sharp. Sakamoto checks his pockets and finds nothing worthwhile as weapons. That said, he strangely feels lightweight for some reason.

Taro Sakamoto feels the change in his body (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Afterward, the narrative for Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 shifts the focus to Granny Miya's clinic, where Shin and Lu are present. According to Granny Miya, Sakamoto is only at 30% of his prior strength. It's partly due to the fact that he has been out of the game for so long, rather than his increased weight.

However, Granny Miya is hopeful that Sakamoto can come to terms with his body soon, especially after she has performed the dantian acupoint on him. Elsewhere, Taro Sakamoto showcases his impressive agile movements against Apart. He feels lighter than ever, thanks to Granny Miya's holistic treatments.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 ends with Taro Sakamoto commencing his counterattack against Apart. The episode also has a post-credit scene, featuring Osaragi and Shishiba from the Order.

Conclusion

Produced by TMS Entertainment, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 3 was an action fest, with Nagumo and Sakamoto showcasing impressive abilities against the death row inmates. Nagumo eliminated Minimalist, while Sakamoto found his old rhythm during his fight against Apart. Undoubtedly, the episode set up an exhilarating finish to Sakamoto vs. Apart.

