10 funniest anime characters of all time

A lot of anime characters are funny, especially when it comes to Shonen anime. Various characters have a penchant for getting viewers out of their seats and drawing bouts of laughter from them. Even Seinen has its fair share of funny characters. A huge reason for the abundance of comedic anime characters is that most stories pass their themes using humor.

Humor is hardwired into anime, and if it does not present itself overtly, it is presented covertly. For this to happen effectively, anime characters must be funny. While some main characters are extremely funny, the funniest anime characters are usually the side characters. Here are the ten funniest anime characters of all time.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked, and it reflects the author’s views.

The 10 funniest anime characters ever

1) Jiraiya (Naruto)

The pervy sage is one of the funniest anime characters (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When it comes to humor, the pervy sage stands at the zenith of not just Naruto, but anime. Jiraiya is one of the funniest anime characters ever, and this is due to how over the top he is. From his first appearance in Naruto to his little failures, viewers can’t stop laughing at Jiraiya’s actions and how he responds to them.

Some of Jiraiya’s funniest moments come from moments when he and Naruto share the screen. The blend of Naruto’s youthful exuberance and Jiraiya’s expertise at buffoonery is hilarious to see.

2) Anya Forger (Spy X Family)

Anya's monologue is some of the funniest in anime (Image via Shueisha)

The entire Spy X Family thrives on irony and comedy, but when it comes to humor, nobody delivers in the story as well as Anya Forger. The deuteragonist of Spy X Family is one of the few people in the series who sees Yor and Loid for who they are: Spy and Assassin. She sees them for who they are because she is an esper.

Anya Forger’s esper abilities are also what make her funny. She does this unintentionally, as her childlike mind can deduce the nature of what her parents do, but is yet to understand the full ramifications of it. Her reactions are funny to look at and are some of the most priceless moments of the series.

3) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama's power is his biggest problem (Image via Shueisha)

Saitama is one of the funniest anime characters of all time, and this is due to how unintentionally funny he is. One of the reasons for Saitama's unintentional humor is the contrast between the world he inhabits.

The world of One Punch Man is beyond absurd, and Saitama seems to be the only character going against that. Every action Saitama takes is to try to rein in the world under his control, but he can’t, and that futile struggle is so funny to see.

4) Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy's ignorance is adorable to see (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy has been funny from the beginning of One Piece, and from how things look, he does not seem to be slowing down. Many anime characters would seem tired after using the same quips and remarks, but it is different with Luffy.

One Piece’s protagonist embodies the spirit of Shonen main characters, which is the whimsical nature of a child and a black and white view of things. Luffy dives headfirst into whatever problem he faces, and that is funny and heartfelt.

5) Leorio (Hunter X Hunter)

Leorio on the cover of Hunter X Hunter, chapter 124 (Image via Shueisha)

When it comes to weaponized incompetence, viewers would be hard pressed to find any anime character as incompetent as Leorio. This incompetence is what makes Leorio funny at the same time. He is one character who doesn’t care about the general goals of everyone in the series, and he tries his best to do the bare minimum to survive.

The bare minimum can be getting a Hunter license and not living the life of a Hunter, and Leorio does this. His cynical quips are also funny to witness.

6) Akira Sato (The Fable)

Akira Sato is a living paradox (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Akira Sato is a different tier when it comes to unintentionally funny anime characters. Unlike a Saitama or Mob, who live in a highly fantastical world, Akira Sato lives in a world of normalcy. The problem with Akira Sato is that he is fantastical.

Akira Sato understands how extraordinary he is, and how ordinary the world is, and that is what makes him funny. In fact, that is what makes the entire The Fable is a comedic masterpiece, as the story follows Akira Sato as he tries to blend into a new city.

7) Shin (Sakamoto Days)

Shin follows the trend of funny espers (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Pop fiction usually shows espers as boring introverted characters, but anime, as usual, never sticks to convention. Espers are some of the funniest anime characters, and Sakamoto Days follows that trend.

Shin blends over-the-top and subtle comedy, and this is mostly done with his reactions to Taro Sakamoto’s actions. His reactions help viewers understand the assassin world.

8) Kuro Kumogakure (Under Ninja)

Kuro's humor comes from his interactions with his neighbors (Image via Tezuka Productions)

Kuro bears a lot of similarities to Jiraiya, and it is not due to them being ninjas; it is their eccentricity. Kuro is what Jiraiya would be if he were in a Seinen manga. They are both proud of how weird they can be, and both characters show no signs of changing.

In Kuro’s case, his actions are very measured, and it’s weird because the measured actions are odd as hell. The biggest example of this is his relationship with his eccentric neighbors. The neighbors do the oddest things, but Kuro responds with the poise of a ballerina and the understanding of a gold fish.

9) Itsuki Takeuchi (Initial D)

Itsuki makes his counterparts shine due to his humor and incompetence (Image via Studio Gallop)

Itsuki bears many similarities to the Bojack Horseman character, Todd Chavez. At first glance, the two characters look unnecessary in the world they exist in, but when explored deeply, the characters represent the ordinary human. In Bojack Horseman, Todd is a lazy, unkempt couch potato, but he juxtaposes the plastic world of Hollywood, and that makes him funny. Itsuki’s role in Initial D is also the same.

The world of Initial D is filled with street racers, from the main character to the side characters, everyone has a degree of skill in street racing, but Itsuki is nothing like them. Itsuki serves as a good crutch to any character he is shown with. When he stays close to Takumi, viewers understand how extraordinary Takumi is. Many anime enthusiasts hate anime characters like this, but they forget that the plot can’t give everyone their space to shine.

10) Eikichi Onizuka (GTO)

Onizuka's humor is similar to Slam Dunk's Sakuragi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Onizuka is cute in the dumbest way possible. Just like Luffy, he is an airhead who sees the world in black and white. However, the world of GTO is Seinen, and that makes Onizuka’s antics hilarious.

Onizuka tries to treat young adult issues like a child would, and he makes a mess out of it each time. At the end of the day, that earnestness is what makes him get into the hearts of students, and one of the funniest anime characters.

Final thoughts

No matter how serious an anime or a manga is, there is bound to be one funny character whose moments are filled with pure laughter. These funny characters give viewers a sense of relief as they break the long tension that envelops the world of any series.

The likes of Matahachi from Vagabond and Misa from Death Note are two characters whose humor gives their respective stories a breath of fresh air.

