You may resent me for this, but One Punch Man immediately needs an Attack on Titan treatment

With One Punch Man anime soon set to release its third season in Fall 2025, fans worldwide have been left concerned about how the series might look when it finally premieres.

As fans must remember, while the anime's first season, produced by Madhouse, was received well by the audience, fans disliked J.C.Staff's production quality for the second season. This is why fans are concerned about the third season, as J.C.Staff return might see the Monster Association Arc get adapted poorly.

With that in mind, One Punch Man anime may soon need the Attack on Titan treatment and switch studios to save its most impactful story arc.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man should transfer studios to do justice to the Monster Association Arc

Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

As One Punch Man manga fans would know, given its intense battle scenes, the Monster Association Arc might be the series' most impactful story arc. With One Punch Man season 3 set to entail the same, there is good reason for fans to fear how J.C.Staff might produce the same.

With that in mind, the anime must take the Attack on Titan route. As fans may remember, while WIT Studio produced Attack on Titan seasons 1 to 3, its Final Season was taken over by MAPPA. While many fans questioned the switch, it boiled down to scheduling conflicts and unwillingness to take on the daunting task.

Eren as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

While WIT Studio knew Attack on Titan would be a major success, given the content that needed to be produced in the series' final season, they decided to back down from the production. This was also a result of scheduling conflicts caused by the other projects that would have made adapting the remainder of the anime a daunting task.

Similarly, while J.C.Staff is set to produce the anime's third season, it should likely hand over the second half of the story arc to an animation studio that prioritizes passion over budget.

Garou as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

As manga readers would know, the animation studio has yet to animate over 80 chapters from the Monster Association Arc. Hence, with the anime's third season likely set to feature 12 episodes like the first two seasons, J.C.Staff might be left with over 40 chapters to animate from the Monster Association Arc after the third season is produced.

Considering that all the major battles from the series would likely be part of the second half of the story arc, the One Punch Man anime should take the same decision as Attack on Titan and transfer its production rights to another animation studio.

Unfortunately, considering that J.C.Staff knows that fans will be watching the anime even if the production quality were to dip, there is hardly any chance that the animation studio agrees to transfer their rights. With that, fans can only hope that J.C.Staff does justice to the Monster Association Arc.

