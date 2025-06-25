Sung Ilhwan being aware of Jinwoo changing the flow of time in Solo Leveling makes sense once you realize his status

Solo Leveling stirred things up when the series introduced Sung Ilhwan, the father of Sung Jinwoo. It was a surprising revelation which came about in epic fashion, as he made quick work of Hwang Dongsoo who thought he was a Magic Beast. Nonetheless, he was presumed dead when he got trapped in a Dungeon about 10 years prior to the events of the main story.

Eventually, father and son do reunite, the former proud to see Jinwoo doing so well in his absence. However, Ilhwan passed away soon after given that he had used too much of the power bestowed upon him by the Rulers. Again, when Jinwoo had the timeline reset, Sung Ilhwan seemed to regain his memories of the original timeline. This was intriguing until the story revealed what the man truly was.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Solo Leveling: Sung Ilhwan's truth justifies him remembering the original timeline even after Jinwoo reset it

Sung Ilhwan (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To elaborate, Jinwoo and Ilhwan met during the Monarchs War Arc, when Rakan, Sillad and Querehsha arrived in Seoul to hunt Jinwoo. The new Shadow Monarch managed to take down Querehsha but died at Rakan's hands. However, Ilhwan intervened before Rakan and Sillad could finish Jinwoo off. He fought them off and Jinwoo soon reawakened as the true Shadow Monarch and defeated them both.

As his body began to crumble away, Ilhwan told Jinwoo his truth before he melted away into shards of light. Later, Jinwoo had the timeline reset through the Rulers using the Cup of Reincarnation once more. In it, Sung Ilhwan remained a firefighter, but had regained his memories of the original timeline. But he decided to live a normal life by asking the Rulers to wipe his memories of the same.

Now all this happened in Solo Leveling due to Ilhwan being an Envoy for the Rulers. This is different from a Vessel. A powerful Hunter upon awakening, the Rulers recognized his strength and value when he got trapped in the Dungeon. They approached and saved him, granting him new powers and a mission - to slay the new Shadow Monarch.

Sung Ilhwan (Image via A-1 Pictures)

These newfound abilities allowed him go toe-to-toe with two Monarchs at once. While he was immesely powerful for it, the payoff was a massive strain on his body. This was clear when, after the fight, his body began to crumble away. Again, his status as the Envoy of the Rulers was also likely the reason why he regained his memories in the new timeline.

His new powers went beyond Hunters and the regular power system in Solo Leveling. This is not to say that he wasn't still human, rather he was enhanced beyond the systems created. Moreover, being an Envoy of the Rulers meant he was directly associated to them, which again is a strong in favor of him regaining his memories of the original timeline.

Lastly, it is also possible that Sung Ilhwan recalled that particular timeline because that was the version in which he became the Rulers' Envoy. As seen, in the timeline Jinwoo had created, Ilhwan remained a firefighter in Solo Leveling. In that version, humanity was never exposed to Magic Beasts. But given that Ilhwan been granted these powers and that status, he could recall everything.

In Conclusion

Sung Ilhwan (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling bringing Sung Ilhwan back was in equal part emotional and mysterious. This was especially true once the story revealed what he had become, i.e., an Envoy of the Rulers. For his mission, he was bestowed with abilities that exceeded the Hunter power system and which had their own unique quirks.

Ilhwan ultimately evolved into a crucial part of Jinwoo's development following his sacrifice during the Monarch War Arc. Not only that, it was a much-awaited father and son reunion. Sung Ilhwan's arc fascinates given his connection to the Rulers backing him retaining his memory upon the timeline being reset.

As an Envoy, he was a divine exception. Though he end up opting to have his original memories wiped, it is still a testament to the ablities he once possessed. All in all, Ilhwan was the most vital piece in rounding off Jinwoo's emotional development.

