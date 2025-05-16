Sung Jin-Woo’s power fantasy in Solo Leveling felt empty, then I saw it was about inherited trauma

Initially, Solo Leveling comes as a classic power fantasy - the weakest and often overlooked Sung Jinwoo rises to become the strongest there is after a chance encounter. His new abilities know no bounds as he grows more powerful with each battle, gaining frightening new skills, adding more and more soldiers to his Shadow Army and climbing up the ranks of the Hunter System.

It is definitely a satisfying watch, as each bout is more intense than the last and introduces new characters who are as unique as they are strong. But after a point, it begins to feel a little repetitive and hollow. Jinwoo's rise up the ranks starts to look less exciting and more like a burden. Upon looking closely, Solo Leveling may be more about inherited trauma.

Solo Leveling's power fantasy may be deeper and more tragic than what meets the eye

Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sung Jinwoo's journey in Solo Leveling seems appealing at first, considering the powers he gains. However, it may be less about the show of it all and more about something deeper and more tragic - generational trauma/burdens. This is evident in the family setting where there has been immense struggle through the generations. Jinwoo's father, Sung Il-Hwan, was lost within a gate and his mother, Park Kyung-Hye, was afflicted with Eternal Slumber.

Thus, the responsibility of his mother's care and his sister, Sung Jinah's education, fell onto Jinwoo's shoulders. As a lowly E-Ranker, his Dungeon Raids barely yielded enough loot for him to maintain these expenses. Hence, when he does have power and money, his Shadow Monarch status testifies to a harsh reality - the struggle the next generation of such families face, supplemented by the previous generation's expectations and angst.

Now speaking about Jinwoo's powers, they are quite appealing and fearsome. But they also hide a darker side, quite literally. His Shadow Army in Solo Leveling showcased his best efforts to protect and distance himself from feeling weak ever again. He does manage this very well, but in doing so, he becomes less human. There are glimpses of an unfamiliar Jinwoo, who seems to value and be valued on his combat usefulness before the person he is.

Following up in Solo Leveling are the Gates - portals that connect the human world to the Dungeon realms. Hunters enter them to clear the monsters, collect the loot and exit, causing the gateways to close. Metaphorically speaking, the Gates strongly refer to the capitalist grind mindset - forever pushing for more through sacrifice and hustle. Hunters, ranked based on their powers at awakening, constantly compete throughout their lives. A higher rank implies higher status, rewards and influence.

The world of Solo Leveling is a torrid one, power stands as invaluable and the slightest mistake could easily mean death. According to this, Sung Jinwoo is mostly resigned to the fate that the Architect and Ashborn had planned for him. He may seem mighty as the strongest Hunter from the outside. However, upon reaching the top, he is shackled to the role of protector, forever battling and never permitted to step away.

Such is the struggle of people in the real world who find themselves in a similar predicament - always looking to spread their roots and grow, working constantly only to see that no finish line exists, but another obstacle. Jin-Woo’s power struggle was always meant to be draining and an endless climb. There is a certain sorrow to his wins. Survival in that world is difficult and it tells the story of inherited pain, how heavy expectations can be, and society's unrelentingly crushing wants.

Final Thoughts

Chugong's Solo Leveling may initially look like an exciting power fantasy depicting Sung Jin-Woo's rocket-like ascension to humanity's strongest. But the narrative behind all the action and adventure is deep and tragic, centering on bequeathed pain and burdens passed down. Jin-Woo’s rise is a tale of obligation, furthered by his father's absence and the responsibility it carries.

His abilities speak of what lies within him, i.e., an ingrained need to survive. Elsewhere, the constantly appearing Gates ensure that Hunters struggle endlessly and that success is short-lived. In other words, the fight never really ends. Even in the sequel, Jinwoo continues to battle forces that threaten the Earth and those he loves. He is compelled to play the protector eternally.

This is akin to real life where those troubled by generational trauma are always striving for something more, pushing further each day only to learn that no summit exists.

