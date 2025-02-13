Cha Hae-in's "Love at first smell" for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling season 2 sets a new benchmark for couples

Solo Leveling season 2 has been nothing short of explosive so far. Following the next phase of Sung Jinwoo's growth as the Shadow Monarch, the new season has featured several much-awaited scenes and moments and will continue to do so, at least till the Jeju Island Arc. Among all these scenes stands one that fans eagerly anticipated right from the opening season.

The scene in question is Jinwoo's very first interaction with his future love interest, Cha Hae-In. An S-Rank Hunter and Vice Guild Master of the Hunters Guild, Hae-In is one of the series' strongest female Hunters and the one whose eye catches Jinwoo. The way this happens is also quite unique, thanks to Hae-In's special ability called Mana Smell. In simple terms, it was "Love at first smell".

Solo Leveling season 2's "Love at first smell" moment gives couples new yardstick

Before delving in, it would be worth understanding exactly what Cha Hae-In's ability is. Only teased in the first season, Solo Leveling season 2 fleshes out the blonde Hunter more, gradually filling out her role in the story to come. Among the plethora of abilities she possesses, one of her more unique Quirks is an ability termed Mana Smell.

In essence, Hae-In is highly sensitized to the smell of Mana. Due to this, the mana from Hunters and Magic Beasts alike tends to smell unpleasant to her. This is why she is seen around Hunters holding a handkerchief to her nose. But Jinwoo stands as an exception to this, i.e., he was the only one who did not smell bad to her.

This is because he wasn't really human anymore once the System chose him. He was the vessel for the Shadow Monarch and due to this very status, he actually gave off a pleasant scent to her. This is the reason even she was stunned when she first came across him and had to stop for a second sniff. After all, given her experience, she expected him to smell bad, but that wasn't the case.

A moment like this in Solo Leveling season 2 is unique, especially considering the characters' future relationships. Again, just Jinwoo caught Hae-In's eye, the blonde was also the only one who appealed to him. Besides the fact that he was so busy being the new Shadow Monarch, Jinwoo seemed to gravitate towards her and later in the story, actually seeks her out to develop their bond.

This "Love at first smell" moment has created waves in the real world, setting a new benchmark for couples. In usual cases, partners recognize each other through familiar belongings, physical descriptions, etc. Now, thanks to Hae-In and Jinwoo's interaction, they have another option to recognize/be drawn to their partners, i.e., smell.

This could be through a distinct fragrance (perfume or anything similar) that each uses or even one's own natural scent. Whatever the case may be, whilst shattering records, Solo Leveling season 2 is also giving couples something to aspire to with its now-introduced dynamic between Hae-In and Jinwoo. Truly, given the current scenario, they are likely among the top most liked power couples.

Final thoughts

Hae-In and Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Along with delivering the promise of action and character development, Solo Leveling season 2 has also brought forth an unexpected yet compelling romantic dynamic between Jinwoo and Cha Hae-In. The "Love at first smell" scene ushers in a fresh and intriguing element to their relationship, setting it apart from traditional romance tropes.

Hae-In’s Mana Smell is both a symbolic and a literal connection between her and Jinwoo, underscoring his evolution into something more than human. This moment resonates beyond the series, inspiring real-world discussions on unconventional ways people forge deep connections. With time, the bond will evolve and become a key focal point, combining emotional depth with intense battles.

Through its groundbreaking storytelling and record-breaking success, Solo Leveling season 2 redefines power couples in anime and also leaves fans eagerly anticipating future developments in Jinwoo and Hae-In’s journey.

