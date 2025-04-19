Vagabond has already given fans one of the most relatable characters (and it's not Musashi)

From the beginning of Vagabond, most fans and viewers are drawn to Musashi, the main character of the series. The adoration and love for Musashi are not surprising, as the story is centered around his POV. This means that many of Musashi's actions will be viewed through a very humanistic lens and that there will be more grace involved.

Ad

Despite Vagabond bearing the message of humanity's tireless battle against mediocrity, its protagonist and antagonist are otherworldly. Miyamoto Musashi and Sasaki Kojiro might be humans in Vagabond, but their actions throughout the story seem alien. Fiction has always exalted stories like theirs. In fact, people are drawn to fiction like that.

There is a culture that praises the winner, and in society, the winner is not just someone who is talented but someone with a heart of steel. The culture is also quick to call those who haven't reached the highest highs, i.e., those who are failures. This is best symbolized with one of Vagabond's main characters, Honiden Matahachi.

Ad

Trending

Matahachi is one of the most hated main characters in Vagabond, and relatability is a huge reason for that hate. He is hated because viewers see the reflection of their lives in him. It is hard for most Vagabond fans to admit, but they like Kojiro and Musashi more because they can escape with these characters.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

How Matahachi from Vagabond is the most relatable manga character

Matahachi always pretended to be somebody else (Image via Kodansha)

Whenever anyone comes across Vagabond, the first character they are in awe of is Miyamoto Musashi. Musashi is the stereotypical protagonist. He knows what he wants, he is a go-getter, and he doesn't give up.

Ad

Unlike the antagonist, Sasaki Kojiro, who is naturally talented, Musashi is different. Musashi has to keep striving to truly become the strongest. Honiden Matahachi, on the other hand, never has had the willpower to become something.

Musashi might seem relatable, but in reality, he isn't. Many forget that drive and mental fortitude are both talents, which differentiate Matahachi from Musashi. In reality, that is what distinguishes regular humans from the stars in their field. The ability to fail, get up, and retry is what most people lack.

Ad

There is also Matahachi's cowardice. He runs away from trying, and by the time he stops running, he worsens whatever situation he is in. While that is viewed as terrible, is fear really bad? Fear is normally seen in a negative light, but fear is the reason humanity has survived so long. Musashi and Kojiro thrive because they are seldom afraid, and that can be admirable to readers, but considering the times they are in, it is dangerous.

Ad

Matahachi pretending to be Kojiro (Image via Kodansha)

Many battles in Vagabond are cool to the eye, and even mean a lot for the protagonist, but in hindsight, Musashi wishes he didn't have to do that. Musashi put his life at risk, and he could have died.

Ad

Even Matahachi, who sees himself as worthless, helps Musashi evade death, and that's a trait Matahachi never recognizes—his penchant for kindness. Matahachi escaping the cycle of death, which he did out of fear, is the best decision he could have made.

Matahachi is repugnant to most viewers because he reflects what they could have been. He maintains a close proximity to successful people, but never attains success himself. He also lets fear affect his decision-making process; a trait many humans possess.

Ad

While many are inclined to look at what could have been, it is best to look at what is, and Matahachi's story shows reality. This makes him not just Seinen's most relatable character, but one of the most relatable characters in the manga.

Final thoughts

While many fans of the series dislike Matahachi, they can't deny that he is one of the best characters Takehiko Inoue has created. The entire story of the manga is also told through Matahachi's ramblings. This is a nice spin on the quote, "history is told by the victors." Matahachi doesn't gain the success of his peers, but he becomes successful in his own way.

Ad

Matahachi has many similarities to Tomomi, one of Real's major characters. The two characters both struggle with their identity. In Tomomi's case, he hangs on to a dream; Matahachi understands that the dream he was following isn't his.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More