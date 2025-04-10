Why Red Blue is so revolutionary among Shonen manga, explored?

Red Blue is slowly gaining popularity as more chapters of the manga are getting released. On YouTube and TikTok, many video essays and video shorts also talk about the manga. What makes the hype around Red Blue so remarkable is the subject matter it’s centered on. Red Blue is a manga about fighting, to be precise, MMA.

The Shonen Manga is littered with fighting manga, with some even attaining legendary status. Hajime No Ippo centers around boxing and has its underdog character fight to the top. Red Blue follows that same format but with a twist.

The manga’s main character is one Shonen has never seen before. Unlike most stories that try to imbue their protagonist with redeeming features, the main character of the series has no redeeming features. He isn’t kind, doesn’t believe in making the world a better place, and is guided by spite.

Aoba Suzuki has one goal, and it is to pummel Kenshin Akazawa. His hate for Kenshin stems from how happy and good he is. In a normal Shonen anime, Kenshin would be the protagonist, as he is a goal-getter and genuinely wants the best for others. Red Blue is unlike most Shonen stories, as it inverts the two characters’ dynamics to a dazzling effect. Here is why Red Blue is so revolutionary.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

What makes Red Blue revolutionary?

Aoba Suzuki has traits that are common with Shonen antagonists (Image via Shogakukan)

The series is revolutionary because it goes against many Shonen conventions. The first convention it breaks is how its protagonist and antagonist are written. In most Shonen stories, Kenshin Akazawa is the hero, and Aoba Suzuki is the villain, but Red Blue is told through Aoba Suzuki’s lens, which makes him look like a hero.

Kenshin Akazawa is reminiscent of the likes of Naruto, Ichigo, and Luffy, as he follows the special child trope. He was born with insanely good genetics and his environment also contributed to him being stronger. Kenshin is also kind, super positive, and insanely competitive. In most Shonen stories, he is your main character.

Kenshin’s excessive positivity is shown as a flaw in the series (Image via Shogakukan)

However, Red Blue uses Kenshin Akazawa’s character to criticize the pitfalls of endless positivity. Kenshin is positive to a fault, leading him to impose on others without noticing. There is also his lack of empathy, a trait common among many main characters, especially in Shonen. There is an underlying belief that their way is the most supreme or correct.

Where the series excels the most is in its main character, Aoba Suzuki. Aoba is everything a Shonen main character isn’t. He is boring, cynical, and a wallflower. The way he fights is also different from most Shonen characters, as most fighting manga and anime have main characters who are strikers. Kenishiro from History’s Strongest Disciple, Ippo Makanouchi from Hajime No Ippo, and Baki Hanma from Baki are examples of this trope.

Aoba Suzuki specializes in grappling. Considering his lack of athleticism and physical strength, his battles are slow and arduous. He doesn’t one-shot his way to victory, and unlike other fighters, his fights don’t consist of him packing on damage. Aoba Suzuki can be called an anti-Shonen main character.

Final thoughts

Red Blue has released over 140 chapters, and it hasn’t had a romantic subplot at least once. Even family relationships and drama take a backseat with all the spotlight being solely on MMA. The story never feels stale despite its uni-focus, and that is due to the masterful writing of the mangaka.

