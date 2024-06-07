Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura ending explained: What was the final outcome of the most anticipated fight?

After a long wait, Netflix has finally released Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura, the most anticipated collaboration between the two highly lauded franchises. For the first time in history, the fandom of both sects and also those who have followed both series with devotion, tuned into the film as soon as Netflix updated its catalog with new releases on June 6, 2024.

For the most part, the special collaboration provided a high-octane fight between the characters from both series and the interactions between them were indeed intimidating. Besides everything else, the only thing that fans were mostly rooting for and were divided in their loyalties was the showdown between Baki and Ohma.

However, the end result of Baki and Ohma’s fight, which was the main event, wasn’t what either of the fandoms expected. Follow along with the article to learn what really transpired at the end of Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura. Reader’s discretion is advised.

What was the end result of Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura

Ohma Vs. Baki, as seen in Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (Image via Netflix)

The hype and excitement among fans for Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura had remained unfaltering since the collaboration was announced. While Kengan Ashura fans were rooting for Ohma, Baki Hanma fans were cheering for the eponymous fighter, the anime’s martial arts fanbase was confused and found it hard to choose between the two equally lovable characters.

Before the special dropped, it was anticipated that one of the two characters would lose in the end and the other possibility was the fight ending with a draw. However, Baki and Ohma’s fight ended with No Contest, given the two big bads, Yujirou Hanma and Kuroki Gensai, violated the protocol by intruding on the fight.

While Yujirou’s curiosity to get a taste of the infamous Niko Style couldn’t stop him from challenging Ohma, Kuroki had to arrive on the battlefield to proclaim that he wasn’t going to overlook his shenanigans. Mitsunari and Katahara, the leaders of the fighting arenas, were very disappointed by the intrusion and they told them that their fight would be arranged later.

Ohma and Baki were injured while stopping Kuroki and Yujirou. While Ohma was ready for round 2, Baki subtly relayed that the fight had ended with a no contest, given both of them sustained an injury from the intruding muscleheads.

In the fighting world, there is a misconception regarding a “no contest” being similar to a “draw,” but in actuality, both are different things. A draw is when opponents end up with equal standing, while in a no contest, a fight ends up being invalid with no winners. Unfortunately, this is what happened at the end of Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura.

Saw Paing VS Hanayama Kaoru fight result in Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura

Saw Paing VS Hanayama Kaoru, as seen in Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (Image via Netflix)

Kengan Ashura’s prodigy of Lithwei, Yoroizuka Saw Paing, was one of the contenders who was very excited to challenge the Underground Arena’s fighters. His opponent was Hanayama Kaoru, the strongest Yakuza from the Baki-verse. Although there was an apparent difference in weight class between the characters, they put up a good fight, surprising everyone with their skills and strength.

Before the fight began, it was revealed that Saw’s father, Pa, once fought Doppo Orochi, which fueled his excitement. Doppo deemed the young blood to have potential and he indeed proved himself by standing against a ginormous beast like Hanayama. At the beginning of the fight, it seemed like Saw had the cards at his disposal and even brought Hanayama down on one knee.

However, the latter put him in his rightful place with his Vice Grip technique that tore his arm’s skin, making the muscles visible to the naked eye. The Lithwei spirit couldn’t be suppressed that easily, which Saw proved by unleashing his Hammer of Burma attack (a headbutt), taking a punch on his head from Hanayama and breaking his hand.

Saw continued repeating this move over and over again, only to lose to Hanayama in the end, given he reached his limit. Despite developing a bone density equivalent to a metal, the brain couldn’t withstand the impacts, ultimately leading to his defeat.

Jack Hanma VS Raian Kure fight result in Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura

Jack Hanma VS Raian Kure, as seen in Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (Image via Netflix)

Although ranking the fights would be subjective to each viewer, the fight between Jack Hanma and Raian Kure could easily take the second spot, given the bloodlust and thrill amongst these fighters were more than Janayama and Saw. Jack, who was doped with supplements already, and Raian with his Kure style, put up a hair-raising fight, which eventually became a fight-to-death match.

Although the fight was already over with Raian defeating Jack by choking him until he was unconscious, the latter woke up again to continue the fight. Both the contenders still had a lot to showcase, but suddenly, Pickle barged into the fight, for his prey, Jack. Baki and others stopped the fighters from continuing anymore, given that Raian was announced the winner.

However, Raian was disappointed that he didn’t have his fill in the fight and proclaimed to defeat Baki. The latter accepted the challenge. Meanwhile, Ohma surprisingly calmed Pickle down, which showed his gentle nature.

Why there should be a sequel to Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura

Yujirou Hanma and Kuroki Gensai face-off, as seen in Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (Image via Netflix)

With just 3 fights, with one ending with almost stalemate and the other as a no contest, it will be really disappointing to see this collaboration just end here. In the final moments of the series when Yujirou Hanma and Kuroki Gensai, the big bads from the two franchises had a face-off, the atmosphere just changed rapidly sending chills down each fighter.

Given the audience of Kengan Ashura and Baki have a big appetite when it comes to combat, there must be a second part to this special collaboration. It will not only give the most awaited answer of who’s strong and skilled between Baki and Ohma but will also showcase the fights that should have happened, including that of Yujirou VS Kuroki.

