Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

AnimeJapan 2024 surely had martial arts enthusiasts on their feet, announcing the most unanticipated collaboration, titled Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura.

For starters, crossovers like this are considered a historical moment in the anime domain, given their rarity, as fans are hardly treated with events like this where their favorite characters converge.

However, crossovers are not that rare, as there have been mashups like Lupin X Detective Conan, Toriko X Goku X Luffy, and even an oddly hilarious collaboration like Gundam X Hello Kitty. Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura.

Kengan Ashura is going to be the new crossover visual delight that will see two of the greatest fighters facing each other in enthralling combat, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. Read on to learn more about the anime.

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura will be released on June 6, 2024

As announced during the stage event at AnimeJapan 2024, Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura will be released on June 6, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

Surprisingly, the crossover is arriving two months before the release of Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2, which is in August 2024. Given that the anime will be a standalone installment, nothing will lead to either of the series’ canonical storylines in the future.

Netflix dropped a teaser featuring the two characters in a completely different look, as the project is seemingly undertaken by a different production house. Ohma Tokita, the successor of Niko Stya, received a much different character design, which is the polar opposite of his usual appearance.

The teaser didn’t see much besides the two characters running into each other in a surprising encounter. As revealed, Nobunaga Shimazaki, widely acclaimed for playing Shanks in One Piece, Izumi Shinichi in Parasyte: The Maxim, and Haruka Nanase in Free!, will return to voice Baki Hanma.

Similarly, Suzuki Tatsuhisa, popularly known for voicing Ban in Seven Deadly Sins, Shinya Hiragi in Seraph of the End, and Kazunari Takao in Kuroku no Basket, will reprise his role as Ohma Tokita in the crossover special.

About the anime

Expand Tweet

Here’s how Netflix describes Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura:

"These two martial arts manga masterpieces finally cross paths! An unbelievable collaboration between the anime series "Baki Hanma" and "KENGAN ASHURA," both of which are now streaming only on Netflix, is brought to life in anime! This hard-hitting crossover that could only happen on Netflix is sure to shake the world!

With no plot summary, it's challenging to surmise what Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura is all about.

For starters, the only thing that has created a significant buzz is how the two characters landed in the same universe. For the time being, fans can expect the possibility of time travel. However, given that the special crossover is a standalone installment, it can also be presumed that Ohma and Baki are in the same universe.

However, amidst an ocean of plot holes, one thing is certain: when the strongest high schooler and the successor of Niko Style face each other in combat, it will be a devastating and bewitching fight. The special will undoubtedly divide the audience into two individual sects, each cheering for their favorite character’s victory.

Read more about:

Why fans shouldn't expect Kengan Ashura season 3?

Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 release date

10 strongest characters in Baki

10 anime to watch if you like Baki

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura as 2024 progresses.