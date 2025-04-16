Does Zenitsu become a Hashira level in Demon Slayer? Explored

Zenitsu is one of the most recognizable characters in Demon Slayer. From his introduction in the series, fans have had mixed reactions to him. Some fans are fiercely loyal to Zenitsu and believe he can do no wrong, while others cannot stand him. With Zenitsu, there typically isn’t a middle ground. This contrasts with other prominent characters like Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Giyu, who have fans with strong dispositions.

Ad

Whenever fans discuss Zenitsu, they usually focus on two aspects: his whimsical behavior and his quiet strength. Many fans strongly dislike Zenitsu due to his antics. To make matters worse, he is pretty cynical and displays extreme cowardice.

However, Zenitsu has also demonstrated a quiet strength in Demon Slayer. He has defeated several powerful demons throughout the series, though often unconsciously. He even takes down a member of the Twelve Kizuki by himself, which is quite an impressive achievement. Nevertheless, he doesn't become a Hashira in the series.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and may contain spoilers.

Why does Zenitsu never become a Hashira?

Zenitsu becomes one of the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer’s story focuses primarily on a single generation: the one that includes Tanjiro, Inosuke, Kaigaku, and Zenitsu. This generation makes significant strides in the fight against demons, ultimately achieving victory, though it comes at a cost.

Ad

The legacy of the Demon Slayer Corps comes to an end after they defeat Muzan, mainly because many Hashira sustain life-altering injuries in battle. Several other Hashira, including the Mist and Flower Hashira, lost their lives in the conflict. Consequently, the transition that was meant to occur between Hashira and Tsuguko (successor to a Hashira) did not happen.

Moreover, Muzan's death signifies the end of the Demon Slayer Corps. As a result, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu could never achieve the status of Hashira. Even though Zenitsu is as strong as a Hashira, he never attained that title because the Demon Slayer Corps disbanded.

Ad

Is Zenitsu as strong as a Hashira in Demon Slayer?

Tanjiro fighting unconsciously (Image via Ufotable)

The simple answer to this is yes. Zenitsu is as strong as a Hashira, which is evident from his numerous feats in the series. In fact, among his entire generation, Zenitsu is only surpassed by one character: Tanjiro.

Ad

Tanjiro ranks as one of the strongest characters in the series due to his versatility, which happens to be Zenitsu’s Achilles' heel. While he can use Thunder Breathing, he has a limited number of forms he can execute. However, the form he does use, he wields to a very high degree.

In his battle against Kaigaku, an Upper Moon Six also utilizing Thunder Breathing, Zenitsu faces him alone and emerges victorious. This battle establishes Zenitsu's status at the level of a Hashira, as members of the corps must defeat a member of the Twelve Kizuki to earn that title.

Ad

Final thoughts

Some fans of Demon Slayer have mentioned that the appropriate rank and power level for Zenitsu should be a Kinoe. Kinoes are half the strength level of a Hashira, and most Kinoes in the series are set to be Tsuguko. However, Zenitsu has far surpassed the level of a Kinoe, as his victory over Kaigaku places him at Hashira level.

The perception of Zenitsu's strength is also linked to his early behavior. Fans are still coming to terms with the fact that the silly, loud character they once knew has transformed and become powerful.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More