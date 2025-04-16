What makes Real one of Seinen’s most heartfelt manga’s? Explored

Real is one of the most underrated manga out there. While it was created by one of the most critically acclaimed Mangakas of all time, Takehiko Inoue, it is not as popular as Slam Dunk, the Shonen basketball masterpiece, or Vagabond, the historical fiction epic.

There is one reason for Real’s lack of popularity, and it can be traced to Takehiko Inoue. He has handled Real with care and apathy, in the same manner in which another famous mangaka, Kentarou Miura, handled the popular Seinen manga, Berserk. Unlike Berserk, which has over 200+ chapters, Real, which started in the late 90s and only has 100 chapters.

Another problem with Real is its subject matter. While Real presents itself as a sports manga, the reality on the ground is very different. It first covers a sport that is very obscure, the sport being Wheelchair Basketball.

Another thing with Real is that it barely covers the sport being played. There’s a high focus on the characters and the journey they take. Every major character in the story is an outcast, even able-bodied characters. They are all trying to attain happiness or peace. Here are the reasons why Real is one of the most heartfelt Seinen out there.

Why is Real one of the most heartfelt manga

Nomiya is the first outcast shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Real is not just one of the most heartfelt Seinen manga, but also one of the most heartfelt manga. One of the reasons why it tugs at the reader's heartstrings is its themes. The series primarily focuses on what it means to be differently abled. It does this by shining a spotlight on two major characters, Hisanobu Takahashi and Kiyoharu Togawa. These two characters are in different phases of their lives as differently abled people. Kiyoharu has been differently abled for years at the time the manga begins, and Hisanobu becomes differently abled after an accident.

Readers see a confident Kiyoharu who has shed society's shame and stigma. He doesn’t pretend, he doesn’t act defeated, he has accepted the hand he has been dealt. Kiyoharu is the first major character in the entire story to make actionable steps to improve. This is in huge contrast to another differently abled major character, Hisanobu.

Hisanobu, before the accident, was someone who looked down on others. He had this vapid, myopic way of ranking human beings and placed himself at the top. However, he becomes a victim of this dull-witted ranking as the loss of body functions pushes him to the bottom of the system he has built. This is why Hisanobu’s character progression is so heartbreaking and frustrating. He set a ranking system for himself and others, and ignored that nothing is set in stone.

Hisanobu's mother is also a victim of his absurd ranking system (Image via Shueisha)

Another major character that moves viewers to tears each time he is shown in the manga is Tomomi Nomiya. He is the most relatable character in the series as he is the only able-bodied one. Another thing about Nomiya that makes him relatable is the fact that he plays Basketball.

In a way, Tomomi Nomiya bears many similarities to the protagonist of Slam Dunk, Sakuragi Hanamichi. The two characters are both delinquents and have a temper that frequently gets them in trouble. Where Nomiya differs from Sakuragi is that he bears the consequences of that temper. Nomiya also seems to lack the elder figures like Anzai that Sakuragi had.

The story starts with Nomiya being expelled from school, just like a delinquent would. However, he quickly picks himself up and tries to find something to do. Despite his search, he fails, and when he tries again, he fails. That makes Nomiya relatable, especially for younger adults constantly trying to find their way in life. The story teaches you that it is okay to lose, but the important thing is getting back up.

Final thoughts

A great deal of Sports manga are Shonen, and for good reason. Sports have to do with competition, and no age group is as competitive as children or teenagers. It takes a slightly different path from most sports stories that touch on competition and try to show that the best way to compete is to compete with oneself.

