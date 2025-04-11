Why Slam Dunk is still the flagship sports anime up to this day? Explored

Slam Dunk is one of the most popular sports anime of all time, and in terms of manga, it is also among the best-selling series ever. The anime is funny, witty, and easy to follow, featuring over-the-top yet relatable characters.

Even after more than 20 years, Slam Dunk is still referenced by popular athletes, which is quite an achievement. The mangaka has also contributed to keeping Slam Dunk in trending conversations. He does this intentionally by releasing a movie based on Slam Dunk and unintentionally through a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful manga he hasn’t been able to finish.

As fans of mangaka Takehiko Inoue wait for updates on Real and Vagabond, they find solace in revisiting Slam Dunk. Not only does Slam Dunk serve as a fix for those who cherish Takehiko’s work, but it is also an excellent entry point for those looking to explore sports anime and manga. This is largely due to the story being grounded in reality without any fantastical elements.

The dynamics presented in Slam Dunk have also been mirrored across many sports manga, particularly those centered around high school. Typically, there is a brash student with immense athletic ability, upperclassmen aiming to win something before graduation, and a manager who envisions a future for the students. This formula, popularized by Slam Dunk, continues to be used today.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

What makes Slam Dunk so special?

Team Shouhoku as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Although the series is old, the anime and manga continue to be consumed in droves. There are many reasons for its continued success, one of which lies in the abundant feeling of nostalgia present in each panel. Other anime with a similar vibe include Neon Genesis Evangelion and Akira. While the visuals are clearly retro, they remain breathtaking to observe.

Another reason Slam Dunk is special is its story. It begins almost like a slice-of-life series, featuring characters that are quite simple. Sakuragi, the protagonist, wants to impress Haruko, so he joins the basketball team. Haruko, however, is in love with Rukawa, the star athlete who only has eyes for basketball.

This creates the first source of tension throughout the story. Haruko later goes from a love interest to a reference point. As her character remains static throughout the series, viewers are compelled to see how much the rest of the cast grows around her, particularly evident with Sakuragi.

Sakuragi is an unforgettable protagonist (Image via Toei Animation)

Sakuragi begins the story as a loud, brash, and overconfident character, but as the narrative unfolds, viewers realize that the confidence he projects is merely a facade. In reality, Sakuragi has never felt good about himself, much of which arises from the lack of love he has felt throughout his life.

Due to his red hair, Sakuragi was always picked on by people. The series also suggests a troubled past where he was subjected to bullying, which led him to become stronger in response. Basketball becomes the means through which Sakuragi learns to embrace his true self. Although he continues to refer to himself as a Tensai, he becomes aware of his limitations and recognizes how much he can grow.

Rukawa learns that no man is an island (Image via Toei Animation)

Rukawa Kaede is another character who grows significantly throughout the series. Initially, he has a superiority complex, and rightly so; Rukawa has received praise for his basketball skills for as long as he can remember, leading him to feel like he is the special one. However, this perception shifts once the Inter-High begins. Rukawa observes the skills of others and realizes that he is a small fish in a vast ocean; he also learns that he can’t do it on his own.

Another beautiful thing about the series is its equally relatable antagonists. Viewers watch as Shouhoku faces teams with varying philosophies and challenges. Slam Dunk excels in this regard during the series' final game. Shouhoku goes up against Sannoh, the reigning Inter-High Champions, and each player’s mettle is put to the test.

Rukawa learns to fully rely on others and even sets aside his differences with Sakuragi to improve the team. For the first time, Sakuragi believes in something greater than himself, and he gives into it selfishly. During that game, Sakuragi finally confesses to Haruko, but it isn’t what fans expect. He tells her that he truly loves basketball.

Final thoughts

Another factor that makes Slam Dunk the flagship anime is its thorough explanation of basketball. Many sports anime and manga fall into the trap of not adequately covering the sport, often because the mangaka lacks enthusiasm for it.

Takehiko Inoue has consistently demonstrated his love for basketball, which is evident in his magnum opus, Real. In this series, the game's rules are explained clearly, allowing viewers to understand the sport's nuances.

