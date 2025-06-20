What makes the Boruto saga compelling is how well it connects to Naruto Shippuden and the original Naruto series. It serves as a sequel to Naruto Shippuden, but it doesn’t retell the same narratives as its predecessor. This is one reason why the Boruto saga receives critical acclaim, as the story focuses on fresh concepts.

Ad

One area that the Boruto saga has explored more deeply than any other work in the Narutoverse is its depiction of the Otsutsuki. The Otsutsuki’s role is not merely glossed over; it is thoroughly developed. The origins of the Otsutsuki are also explored in ways that Naruto Shippuden could not. Despite this, many revelations about the Otsutsuki have been lightly addressed in Naruto Shippuden, prompting fans to delve into theoretical discussions.

Ad

Trending

A theory that is gaining traction suggests that the key to Amado resurrecting his daughter might involve an Akatsuki member. Many longtime Naruto Shippuden fans may believe the Akatsuki member is Pain; however, it is Hidan. Hidan was a Shinobi with pseudo-immortality, an ability stemming from a god he worshipped—Lord Jashin. Fans have speculated that Lord Jashin is actually an Otsutsuki.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author and may contain spoilers.

Ad

Why Lord Jashin in Naruto Shippuden might be an Otsutsuki

Kara uses a similar symbol to Jashin (Image via Shueisha)

The first clue to Lord Jashin being an Otsutsuki lies in Kara. Through Kara, Amado was able to imbue Shibai Otsutsuki’s abilities across many subjects. Kashin Koji, Eida, and Daemon all possess abilities that originated from Shibai Otsutsuki. These abilities were derived from the cells of Shibai Otsutsuki, and he was known to have attained a higher level of existence. However, this came at the cost of leaving his physical body.

Ad

Shibai’s immortality meant they finally became a godlike existence. What if that existence could bestow the same immortality upon those who worshiped them? It wouldn’t be a stretch, nor would it be the first time in the Narutoverse that an entity is handing out power. During the war arc in Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke and Naruto received power-ups from Hagoromo Otsutsuki. In the original Naruto, Orochimaru also gave out cursed seals.

Ad

Another aspect that strengthens the connection between Lord Jashin and Shibai Otsutsuki is the symbols used by both. When Hidan performed his ritual, he drew the same sign that could be seen supporting the vessels that hosted the Kara clones. These vessels were essential in rejuvenating the Kara clones, suggesting that a connection between the two is not far-fetched.

Final thoughts

The return of Lord Jashin to Boruto shows how well thought out the Narutoverse is. It also raises many questions. If handled well and the questions are answered, numerous plot gaps surrounding Hidan could finally be resolved. Additionally, it might bring viewers closer to the truth about Shibai Otsutsuki.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More