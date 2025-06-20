What makes the Boruto saga compelling is how well it connects to Naruto Shippuden and the original Naruto series. It serves as a sequel to Naruto Shippuden, but it doesn’t retell the same narratives as its predecessor. This is one reason why the Boruto saga receives critical acclaim, as the story focuses on fresh concepts.
One area that the Boruto saga has explored more deeply than any other work in the Narutoverse is its depiction of the Otsutsuki. The Otsutsuki’s role is not merely glossed over; it is thoroughly developed. The origins of the Otsutsuki are also explored in ways that Naruto Shippuden could not. Despite this, many revelations about the Otsutsuki have been lightly addressed in Naruto Shippuden, prompting fans to delve into theoretical discussions.
A theory that is gaining traction suggests that the key to Amado resurrecting his daughter might involve an Akatsuki member. Many longtime Naruto Shippuden fans may believe the Akatsuki member is Pain; however, it is Hidan. Hidan was a Shinobi with pseudo-immortality, an ability stemming from a god he worshipped—Lord Jashin. Fans have speculated that Lord Jashin is actually an Otsutsuki.
Why Lord Jashin in Naruto Shippuden might be an Otsutsuki
The first clue to Lord Jashin being an Otsutsuki lies in Kara. Through Kara, Amado was able to imbue Shibai Otsutsuki’s abilities across many subjects. Kashin Koji, Eida, and Daemon all possess abilities that originated from Shibai Otsutsuki. These abilities were derived from the cells of Shibai Otsutsuki, and he was known to have attained a higher level of existence. However, this came at the cost of leaving his physical body.
Shibai’s immortality meant they finally became a godlike existence. What if that existence could bestow the same immortality upon those who worshiped them? It wouldn’t be a stretch, nor would it be the first time in the Narutoverse that an entity is handing out power. During the war arc in Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke and Naruto received power-ups from Hagoromo Otsutsuki. In the original Naruto, Orochimaru also gave out cursed seals.
Another aspect that strengthens the connection between Lord Jashin and Shibai Otsutsuki is the symbols used by both. When Hidan performed his ritual, he drew the same sign that could be seen supporting the vessels that hosted the Kara clones. These vessels were essential in rejuvenating the Kara clones, suggesting that a connection between the two is not far-fetched.
Final thoughts
The return of Lord Jashin to Boruto shows how well thought out the Narutoverse is. It also raises many questions. If handled well and the questions are answered, numerous plot gaps surrounding Hidan could finally be resolved. Additionally, it might bring viewers closer to the truth about Shibai Otsutsuki.
