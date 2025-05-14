Kara's role and influence in Boruto is more significant than fans think

Boruto, like most Shonen adventure anime, is not immune to the influence of terrorist organizations. The entire Narutoverse has been fraught with such groups. Naruto had the Akatsuki, which evolved into the main threat in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. At first glance, the goal of the Akatsuki appeared to be world peace through domination, but upon deeper exploration, that goal proved to be a lie. The true architects behind the Akatsuki formed it for their own benefit.

Boruto also has its fair share of terrorist organizations, yet none are as intriguing as Kara. Kara was established to facilitate the return of Otsutsuki Isshiki. Unlike the Akatsuki, who were hell bent on capturing Jinchuriki to gain power, Kara's methodology was different. Their modus operandi revolved around scientific advancements, whether ethical or unethical.

Though Kara primarily existed in the shadows, many of their actions have had far-reaching consequences, throwing the entire Boruto world into chaos. It is not an exaggeration to assert that Kara is at the center of Boruto’s main conflict. Many fans disagree with Kara’s influence, but here is how the terrorist organization has impacted the series.

Why Kara is one of the most influential organizations in Boruto

The inners of Kara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When it comes to influence in a story, there are not many antagonistic organizations in anime that have had as much weight as Kara. The only group that comes close in influence is Bleach’s Espada, which crossed blades with the Gotei 13 and even Earth.

Kara’s moves throughout Boruto were much more subtle, but the impact could be felt across the entire anime/manga. The organization shares many similarities with H.Y.D.R.A. from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kara did not just rely on brute force like the Akatsuki would have; instead, it brought together many people who aligned with its vision. These individuals ranged from bigwigs like politicians to small-time petty criminals, and each of them connected with Kara’s vision due to the rapid scientific progress around them.

At its core, Kara was a scientific organization, and much of the scientific advancement can be traced back to this terrorist group. For example, the scientific ninja tool used by Boruto in the Chunin exam is a result of Kara’s tinkering with the Shinobi world. Most of the tools developed by Kara were designed to reflect the abilities of the Otsutsuki, and the scientific ninja tool functions like the Otsutsuki shinjutsu.

Code is the new leader of Kara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kara is also responsible for the events that later occurred in Two Blue Vortex. Former members of the organization in Eida and Kawaki are primarily responsible for Omnipotence. Eida was implanted with Shibai Otsutsuki’s cells by Amado, the Chief Scientist of Kara. Amado is also the reason the Shinobi world knows about the origins of the Otsutsuki.

The primary antagonist of the Boruto saga is a direct byproduct of Kara’s actions. Kawaki opposes everything the Shinobi world stands for: resilience and dedication. He represents Kara’s mindset, which reflects its founder, Otsutsuki Isshiki. The Otsutsuki way of gaining power is not to build; it is to absorb, and that is what Kara does throughout the story.

Final thoughts

The emergence of the Claw Grime can be attributed to Kara. This is because the creator of the Claw Grime is Code, and his powers were doled out to him by Kara. However, Code did not know that the Claw Grimes would evolve. The result of the Claw Grime’s evolution is the Shinju, which are causing havoc in Two Blue Vortex.

