Why Thorfinn's famous declaration in Vinland Saga is impractical, explored

Vinland Saga has the anime world in a chokehold ever since it dropped. The manga, which started in 2005, has attained legendary status and is considered amongst the big three of Seinen Manga—a cadre that includes Vagabond and Berserk. The plot of Vinland Saga might appear simple and resemble any revenge tale, but the story is deeply layered.

Vinland Saga follows the life of Thorfinn, son of Viking warrior, Thors, as he sees his father murdered in front of him. This leads him on a trail of revenge, as he follows the person who murdered his father.

However, that is just the first part of the anime, as the story of Vinland Saga undergoes a metamorphosis. The simple tale of revenge transforms into a treatise against the ills of toxic masculinity and the pros of pacifism.

This is where the famous TikTok quote from Vinland Saga comes to life: “I have no enemies.” The second half of Vinland Saga now shows Thorfinn trying to lead a group of people to a land where they can experience freedom and create a world without hurt—Vinland.

However, Thorfinn soon learns the difference between an ideal and reality. A world without violence will be amazing for humans, but without some sort of violence, there will be no repercussions for wrongdoing. Violence, while unnecessary, is also a means of controlling resources and protecting the rights of people.

Thorfinn wants to create a world where peace is the norm, but he fails to understand that people are also shaped by their experiences. Here is why Thorfinn’s philosophy will forever be a fairytale.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why Thorfinn’s philosophy in Vinland Saga is unsustainable

Thorfinn's time as a slave also influences his philosophy (Image via MAPPA)

Vinland Saga at its root is a treatise against violence, and it does this by placing the story in one of the most violent periods in history. Violence was not just the law, but a way of life. When the Jomsvikings eventually visit the village where Thors resides and recruit young men, these young men are enthralled at the idea of having to kill another.

This is the first problem with Thorfinn’s ideals that he sees but overlooks. Violence is not just an epidemic in the world of Vinland Saga, it is ingrained and tied to their sense of identity. The Vikings are Norse, and their culture’s afterlife rewards those who seek battles and die ‘gloriously’ from it. Since most of the people are theists and believe in the idea of Valhalla, they will constantly seek war.

Thorfinn in Vinland (Image via Kodansha)

No matter how sweet-sounding Thorfinn’s philosophy sounds, people will stick to what they know unless they can see something truly better. The Vikings, who make major decisions, have lived a life of habitual violence, and telling them to drop the sword will be easier said than done. This is why Einar still carries a weapon on him despite Thorfinn’s instructions not to.

Another reason why Thorfinn’s declaration of having no enemies is unrealistic is that violence is not just directed at those you hate. Violence is a tool, and the Vikings in Vinland Saga used that tool to exert power over others. When Askeladd subjugates a village, he does not do it out of spite, he does it to survive. He does this to the village he attacks in winter, where he steals their food and kills them. If he asked them to share that food, they would not, hence the violence.

Final thoughts

While ‘I have no enemies’ is an amazing declaration to say, and one of the best speeches in anime, it holds no practicality in real life. As long as resources are finite, people will always use violence to fight over resources.

The threat of violence is also necessary in maintaining boundaries and in protecting loved ones. This is why Thors kept his weapons, even though he wanted to live the life of a pacifist. Another character who understood the necessity of violence and was still a pacifist was Miyamoto Musashi from Vagabond.

