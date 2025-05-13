This character’s story is one of the saddest in the entire Naruto series(and it is not Itachi)

The Naruto series is filled with memorable moments that range from good to bad. On first glance, it might seem like the regular lightweight Shonen, but on deeper observation, it is anti-war. Many moments in the series propagate this message and speak on the ills of hate and the pros of love.

The moments that usually capture the pros of love are when the characters enjoy the little things of the series. Naruto sharing Ichiraku Ramen with Iruka, Asuma sharing a meal with Choji and Shikamaru, and Might Guy practicing with Rock Lee. The Naruto series shows that love is in the time spent. However, where the Naruto series shows the ills of hate is with tragedy.

The Naruto series is filled with tragic and tear-filled moments. From the early death of Hiruzen to the arduous but pain-filled death of Asuma, tragedy always hangs around the corner. Even some of the characters in the series are walking tragedies; a good example is Itachi. However, no character has a sadder story than the pervy sage, Jiraiya, in the entire Naruto series. Here's why.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Jiraiya’s life is the saddest in the Naruto series

Jiraiya's life is filled with people leaving (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The sadness in Jiraiya's life can be traced back to endless yearning. From his youth, the pervy sage was always chasing after something. At first, it was Tsunade he chased after. Jiraiya loved Tsunade, but she wasn't interested in him. She even fell in love with another ninja, who later died. Tsunade never stopped loving Dan, and she never recovered from his death.

Jiraiya, like Tsunade, never stopped loving one person, and that person was Tsunade. Even when they grew past their middle ages, he still clearly felt something for Tsunade. Before he leaves for the Hidden Rain to check up on Pain, there is still heavy longing in his eyes. Maybe if he didn't die during his battle with Pain, he might have finally made a move. However, he died with the sadness attributed to unrequited love.

Jiraiya gets killed in the most gruesome way by his former student (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Apart from romantic love, Jiraiya also lost everyone around him. While this is the nature of being a ninja, Jiraiya's case differed. Jiraiya's loved ones either died or left him, and in some instances, strayed off the path of good. His close friend, Orochimaru, became villainous and was committed to obtaining power through the most nefarious means. Orochimaru would go on to kill his teacher, Hiruzen, and attack the village he grew up in.

Jiraiya also loses his student, Minato, who was a son-like figure to him. Minato dies protecting the village alongside his wife, leaving Naruto, his godson. Jiraiya's story gets even sadder when the kids he taught ninjutsu turn out to be the ones in charge of the Akatsuki. He gets attacked by Konan, and the student he loved the most, Nagato, is the one who kills him. Nagato doesn't even give his teacher a kind death. Instead, he harms him by destroying his hand and stabbing him repeatedly.

Final thoughts

Jiraiya's death symbolizes the tragedy present in the Naruto series. Jiraiya is kind to everyone, and at the end of it all, he gets killed by the child he saved from hunger and war. Even his comrade, Orochimaru, attempts to kill him in earlier chapters without hesitation; an act that Jiraiya can't do due to his kindness.

Some fans argue that Jiraiya, in reality, was terrible, as he could have come to Naruto's aid from the beginning of the series when he was an outcast. These fans fail to remember that the pervy sage might have been grieving Minato's death.

