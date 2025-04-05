This Jujutsu Kaisen character could have created the strongest Domain Expansion in existence (and it's not Gojo or Sukuna)

The Jujutsu Kaisen battle is filled with interesting and breathtaking battles. One element behind its key battles goes beyond the seamless hand-to-hand combat that unfolds, but with cursed energy. Cursed energy is the bedrock of Jujutsu Kaisen and is utilized by both sorcerers and cursed spirits.
Cursed energy is either used in its raw form or wielded through a myriad of techniques and abilities. One ability that is used by special-grade spirits and sorcerers is domain expansion. Domain Expansion is an advanced barrier technique, which once cast, amplifies the offensive abilities of the caster and isolates whoever they are battling from the outside.
While Jujutsu Kaisen has many powerful characters with remarkable domains, there are still some other characters fans wished had their own domains. One of those characters/entities is Mahoraga.
Mahoraga is a Shikigami, and if he were a cursed spirit, he would be special grade. Mahoraga would also have one of the strongest domain expansions, and it would closely mimic his ability to adapt to other cursed techniques.
Here is how one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s strongest entities would have had the strongest domain if he were a curse.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views and may contain spoilers.
How does Domain Expansion work?
To understand what Mahoraga’s domain expansion would look like, one must understand what domain expansion is. Domain Expansion is an advanced barrier technique that is used by any special-grade Jujutsu sorcerer or cursed spirit. It works by the user increasing their innate domain with cursed energy while creating a barrier and filling it with that cursed energy.
Domain expansions are a cheat code in the Jujutsu Kaisen world because once they are launched, they are hard to defend against. A good example of a domain expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen that is unbeatable is Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine. Domain expansions closely resemble the personality of the user, and anyone Mahoraga might have would be pure chaos.
What will Mahoraga’s Domain Expansion look like in
Jujutsu Kaisen?
Mahoraga’s ability as a Shikigami is to adapt to attacks, especially those imbued with cursed energy. The more attacks launched against Mahoraga with cursed energy, the faster he adapts to it. The adaptations can be utilized for either defensive or offensive attacks.
Mahoraga’s domain will resemble his abilities of cursed energy adaptation. For example, if he is fighting against Hakari, his Domain Expansion will mimic Idle Death Gamble. In it, Mahoraga would be granted unlimited cursed energy, which would, in turn, boost his offensive abilities.
There is also another angle to Mahoraga’s Domain Expansion. Their Domain Expansion could bestow Mahoraga with all the abilities he has previously adapted to. This will make Mahoraga one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, as he has faced a lot of strong Jujutsu sorcerers and Cursed Spirits for years.
Final thoughts
Mahoraga was wasted as just a Shikigami in JJK when he could have been so much more. Gege Akutami should have dived deeper into the familiar's background and explained more about how they came under the Zenin family.
While fans love to theorize about Mahoraga being sentient or using cursed abilities like Domain Expansion. They need to know that Mahoraga is a Shikigami. Being a Shikigami, Mahoraga cannot operate on his own, he needs to be summoned into existence.
Also read:
- Who is Wutang in Sakamoto Days? Everything to know about the Lu clan member
- Konohmaru's fight against Matsuri in Boruto isn't about him (& that's what makes it so great)
- Rui's freedom in Demon Slayer speaks of Muzan having humanity left within him
- Solo Leveling's Sung Jinwoo has already joined the same league as Aizen, Sukuna, and others as an ‘aura farmer’