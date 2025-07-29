Ruri Rocks episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ruri Rocks episode 5 will be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. The anime's fifth episode will first be aired on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. The anime episode will later be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Ruri spend time studying the sand she collected to look for sapphire. While it was a tedious task, Nagi motivated her to keep going to locate the Sapphire ore's source. Amidst this, Ruri found a new way to reduce her work by using a magnet.

Ruri Rocks episode 5 release date and time

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the anime's official website, Ruri Rocks episode 5 will be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. However, due to varying time zones and different simulcast schedules, the anime episode may be released the next day in some regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled "Worlds Seen and Unseen."

The fifth episode of the Ruri Rocks anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Sunday August 3 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Sunday August 3

British Summer Time 1:30 pm Sunday August 3 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Sunday August 3 Indian Standard Time 6:00 pm Sunday August 3 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday August 3 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 pm Sunday August 3 Australia Central Standard Time 10:00 pm Sunday August 3

Where to watch Ruri Rocks episode 5?

Imari as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 5 will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as BS11, TV Aichi, AT-X, and ABC TV. The anime will later be available to stream on Anime Times, Prime Video, d Anime Store, ABEMA Premium, Lemino, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

As for international anime fans, Ruri Rocks episode 5 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series in Southeast Asia and will stream the anime episode on Aniplus Asia.

Ruri Rocks episode 4 recap

Nagi Arato as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 4, titled Study of Sands, saw Nagi Arato ask Ruri Tanigawa to study each sample of sand thoroughly to identify the source of sapphire in the river. While Ruri wished to take shortcuts, Nagi assured her that the tedious task of looking through the sand was a shortcut itself.

As Ruri kept looking through the sand deposits for sapphire, she came up with a new idea to reduce her workload. By using a magnet, she could pull out magnetic rocks, leaving her with less sand to look through. Amidst this, Imari was progressing further with her research.

What to expect from Ruri Rocks episode 5?

Shouko Seto as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 5, titled Worlds Seen and Unseen, will most likely see one of Ruri Tanigawa's classmates join her during a sapphire hunt. As seen in the anime, while Ruri was busy going to the river to look for sapphire, her classmates Aoi Kasamaru and Shouko Seto could not ignore her passion for her hobby.

While Aoi Kasamaru merely wished to spend time with her friend, Shouko Seto seemed interested in what Ruri was up to lately. With that, the anime's next episode could see Shouko keep an eye on Ruri and eventually join her.

