Tougen Anki episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tougen Anki episode 4 will be released on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime's fourth episode will first broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, the episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.The anime's previous episode saw Naito Mudano grouping up his students into three groups. Shiki was paired up with Jin and Homare. Soon after the game of tag began, Shiki and Jin started fighting each other. Amidst this, Shiki was having a tough time manifesting his Blood Eclipse Release. That's when Homare's release shook up the game.Tougen Anki episode 4 release date and timeHomare Byoubugaura as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)According to the anime's official website, Tougen Anki episode 4 will be released on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. However, due to the different simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the episode could end up releasing the next day in certain regions.The upcoming episode is titled Work With Me.The fourth episode of the Tougen Anki anime will be released at the following times worldwide:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Daylight Time7:00 amFridayAugust 1Eastern Daylight Time10:00 amFridayAugust 1British Summer Time3:00 pmFridayAugust 1Central European Summer Time4:00 pmFridayAugust 1Indian Standard Time7:30 pmFridayAugust 1Philippine Standard Time10:00 pmFridayAugust 1Japanese Standard Time11:00 pmFridayAugust 1Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmFridayAugust 1Where to watch Tougen Anki episode 4?Tougen Anki episode 4 will first broadcast on Nippon TV and its affiliates as part of the &quot;Friday Anime Night&quot; block. Soon after, the anime episode will be aired on BS NTV. As for streaming, the episode will be available to watch online on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, d Anime Store, ABEMA, Disney+, and other platforms in Japan.As for international anime fans, REMOW has licensed the series with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, Anime Onegai, Anime Generation, Bandplay, Animation Digital Network, and other streaming services. With that, Tougen Anki has become one of the most widely available anime of 2025.Tougen Anki episode 3 recapNaito Mudano as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)Tougen Anki episode 3, titled Blood Eclipse Release, saw Naito Mudano divide the class into three groups. Shiki Ichinose was paired up with Jin Kougasaki and Homare Byoubugaura. Just as the game of tag began, Shiki and Jin started fighting each other. While Shiki was struggling to manifest his Blood Eclipse Release, Jin was about to hit Homare with an attack. While Shiki saved Homare, the attack hit Shiki. Seeing Shiki get hurt because of her, Homare became overly apologetic.Moments later, the anime saw Homare manifest a Blood Eclipse Release, whom she addressed as her older sister. Homare asked Shiki and Jin to run away, but both decided to fight the release. Amidst this, Shiki finally figured out how to manifest his own Blood Eclipse Release and used the same to blow up Homare's release.What to expect from Tougen Anki episode 4?Homare Byoubugaura as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)Tougen Anki episode 4, titled Work With Me, will most likely see Shiki Ichinose team up with Jin Kougasaki to fight against Homare Byoubugaura's Blood Eclipse Release. While Shiki indeed managed to blow it up, it hardly seems possible that he defeated it with just one attack.Otherwise, there is also the chance that Shiki succeeded in defeating the release. Soon after, the anime might see Shiki and Jin working with each other to protect Homare and complete the game of tag.Related links:Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 - Release date and time, where to watch, and moreHell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreNew Saga episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more