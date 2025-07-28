  • home icon
Tougen Anki episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 28, 2025 14:40 GMT
Tougen Anki episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Jin and Shiki as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 4 will be released on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime's fourth episode will first broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, the episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Naito Mudano grouping up his students into three groups. Shiki was paired up with Jin and Homare. Soon after the game of tag began, Shiki and Jin started fighting each other. Amidst this, Shiki was having a tough time manifesting his Blood Eclipse Release. That's when Homare's release shook up the game.

Tougen Anki episode 4 release date and time

Homare Byoubugaura as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

According to the anime's official website, Tougen Anki episode 4 will be released on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. However, due to the different simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the episode could end up releasing the next day in certain regions.

The upcoming episode is titled Work With Me.

The fourth episode of the Tougen Anki anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:00 amFridayAugust 1
Eastern Daylight Time10:00 amFridayAugust 1
British Summer Time3:00 pmFridayAugust 1
Central European Summer Time4:00 pmFridayAugust 1
Indian Standard Time7:30 pmFridayAugust 1
Philippine Standard Time10:00 pmFridayAugust 1
Japanese Standard Time11:00 pmFridayAugust 1
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmFridayAugust 1
Where to watch Tougen Anki episode 4?

Tougen Anki episode 4 will first broadcast on Nippon TV and its affiliates as part of the "Friday Anime Night" block. Soon after, the anime episode will be aired on BS NTV. As for streaming, the episode will be available to watch online on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, d Anime Store, ABEMA, Disney+, and other platforms in Japan.

As for international anime fans, REMOW has licensed the series with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, Anime Onegai, Anime Generation, Bandplay, Animation Digital Network, and other streaming services. With that, Tougen Anki has become one of the most widely available anime of 2025.

Tougen Anki episode 3 recap

Naito Mudano as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 3, titled Blood Eclipse Release, saw Naito Mudano divide the class into three groups. Shiki Ichinose was paired up with Jin Kougasaki and Homare Byoubugaura. J

ust as the game of tag began, Shiki and Jin started fighting each other. While Shiki was struggling to manifest his Blood Eclipse Release, Jin was about to hit Homare with an attack. While Shiki saved Homare, the attack hit Shiki. Seeing Shiki get hurt because of her, Homare became overly apologetic.

Moments later, the anime saw Homare manifest a Blood Eclipse Release, whom she addressed as her older sister. Homare asked Shiki and Jin to run away, but both decided to fight the release. Amidst this, Shiki finally figured out how to manifest his own Blood Eclipse Release and used the same to blow up Homare's release.

What to expect from Tougen Anki episode 4?

Homare Byoubugaura as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 4, titled Work With Me, will most likely see Shiki Ichinose team up with Jin Kougasaki to fight against Homare Byoubugaura's Blood Eclipse Release. While Shiki indeed managed to blow it up, it hardly seems possible that he defeated it with just one attack.

Otherwise, there is also the chance that Shiki succeeded in defeating the release. Soon after, the anime might see Shiki and Jin working with each other to protect Homare and complete the game of tag.

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

