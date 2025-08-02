  • home icon
  Tougen Anki episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tougen Anki episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 02, 2025 11:30 GMT
Tougen Anki episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Naito Mudano as seen in the Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 5 will be released on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime's fifth episode will first air on Nippon TV, followed by other local Japanese television networks. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Naito Mudano arrive to check on Byoubugaura and Shiki after they collapsed. However, Jin was more focused on completing the test. Amidst this, Shiki and Jin teamed up to take on Naito. Just as it seemed like they were going to pass the test, Naito Mudano received a distress call from Kyoto.

Tougen Anki episode 5 release date and time

Shiki Ichinose as seen in the Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)
Shiki Ichinose as seen in the Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

According to the anime's official website, Tougen Anki episode 5 will be released on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones and different simulcast schedules worldwide, the episode could be released the next day in certain regions.

The upcoming episode is titled, Bad News.

The fifth episode of the Tougen Anki anime will be released worldwide at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:00 amFridayAugust 8
Eastern Daylight Time10:00 amFridayAugust 8
British Summer Time3:00 pmFridayAugust 8
Central European Summer Time4:00 pmFridayAugust 8
Indian Standard Time7:30 pmFridayAugust 8
Philippine Standard Time10:00 pmFridayAugust 8
Japanese Standard Time11:00 pmFridayAugust 8
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmFridayAugust 8
Where to watch Tougen Anki episode 5?

Tougen Anki episode 5 will first be aired on Nippon TV and its affiliates during the "Friday Anime Night" block. Soon after, the anime will air on BS NTV.

As for streaming in Japan, the anime episode will be available to watch online on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, d Anime Store, ABEMA, and other platforms.

As for international anime fans, REMOW has licensed the series with several streaming services, such as Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Samsung TV Plus, Animation Digital Network, Anime Onegai, Anime Generation, Bandplay, and others.

Tougen Anki episode 4 recap

Jin Kougasaki as seen in the Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)
Jin Kougasaki as seen in the Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 4, titled Work With Me, saw Naito Mudano go to his students after Shiki and Byoubugaura collapsed. Just as Naito was about to tend to Byoubugaura, Jin attacked him, wanting to resume the test. To Jin's misfortune, Naito easily defeated and restrained him. Moreover, the Oni teacher also knew about Jin's father, a Momotarou, who killed Jin's family.

The anime later saw Shiki resume the test alone. However, his real plan was to free Jin so that they could work together to pass it. Just as it seemed like their plan worked and they were about to pass, Naito received a distress call from Kyoto. In response, Naito cancelled the test and asked his students to join him in the Kyoto mission as support.

What to expect from Tougen Anki episode 5?

Tsubakiri Momomiya as seen in the Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)
Tsubakiri Momomiya as seen in the Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 5, titled Bad News, will most likely see Naito Mudano taking his students to the Kyoto Oni Agency. There, the students may get introduced to the members of the Support team and learn what their duties are during the Momotarou Agency's attack.

However, as fans would remember, the students weren't particularly pleased with being placed in the Support team. Therefore, fans can expect some of them to break protocol and visit the battlefield.

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Edited by Tiasha
