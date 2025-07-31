New Saga episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 6 will be released on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's sixth episode will be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local Japanese television networks. Soon after, the episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Kyle and his party decide to head back to Archen to confront Zentos. While Theron stayed back to fight the soldiers by himself, Kyle and the rest charged ahead. Soon after, Kyle confronted Zentos, setting up a fight between them.

New Saga episode 6 release date and time

Prince Carenas as seen in the New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 6 will be released on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the episode might release on August 6 in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled Brothers in Arms.

The sixth episode of the New Saga anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 10:15 am Wednesday August 6 Eastern Daylight Time 1:15 pm Wednesday August 6

British Summer Time 6:15 pm Wednesday August 6 Central European Summer Time 7:15 pm Wednesday August 6 Indian Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday August 6 Philippine Standard Time 1:15 am Thursday August 7 Japanese Standard Time 2:15 am Thursday August 7 Australia Central Standard Time 2:45 am Thursday August 7

Where to watch New Saga episode 6?

Urza as seen in the New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 6 will first be aired on ABC, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as BS12, AT-X, and TOKYO MX. The anime will later be available to watch online on U-Next, Prime Video, Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Lemino, and others in Japan.

As for global anime fans, New Saga episode 6 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

New Saga episode 5 recap

Theron Leila as seen in the New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 5, titled Reunion at Dawn, saw Milena explain to Kyle and others how it was Zentos who drugged her on Prince Carenas's order. While Kyle did not want to believe that Zentos was evil, he had to confront him. Hence, he made a new plan. Instead of running away from Archen, Kyle suggested that they force their way through the soldiers who were chasing them.

Moments later, Kyle and others charged through the soldiers and left Theron behind to handle them. Surprisingly, Theron managed to defeat everyone all by himself. Elsewhere, Kyle confronted Zentos, initiating a battle between them.

What to expect from New Saga episode 6?

Zentos as seen in the New Saga anime (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 6, titled Brothers in Arms, will most likely focus on Kyle's fight against his master from the previous timeline, Zentos. Under normal circumstances, Kyle should have been far weaker than Zentos. However, considering that his powers had been doubled after the time travel, he might pose a decent challenge to the captain of the second battalion.

The anime episode could also see Theron meet up with Liese, Urza, and others. Soon after, the group could come together toward Kyle's location to assist him in the battle. That said, there is a likely chance that the battle will end by then.

