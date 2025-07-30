  • home icon
Blue Lock chapter 314: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 30, 2025 15:00 GMT
Blue Lock chapter 314: Release date and time, countdown, and more
Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 314 will be released on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 12 am JST. Given the manga's weekly release schedule, its next chapter is slated to be published next week. The Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service, K Manga.

The manga's previous chapter saw the match between Japan and Nigeria finally begin. With Nigeria kicking off the match, they launched the first attack. While Japan managed to launch a counterattack, Nigeria's star player, Onazi, stopped it with a goal-saving block.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 314 release date and time

Rin Itoshi and Oboabona as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Rin Itoshi and Oboabona as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 314 will be released on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, in most countries around the world. However, in Japan, the manga chapter will be published on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Considering the manga's weekly release schedule, Blue Lock chapter 314 will be published internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8:00 amTuesdayAugust 5
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayAugust 5
British Summer Time4:00 pmTuesdayAugust 5
Central European Summer Time5:00 pmTuesdayAugust 5
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayAugust 5
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayAugust 5
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayAugust 6
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayAugust 6
Where to read Blue Lock chapter 314?

Blue Lock chapter 314 can be read on Kodansha's K Manga. While the manga reader service was previously accessible to only 15 select countries, it has now become available to a total of 48 countries, including European nations such as Italy, Spain, Germany, France, and Portugal.

While most Blue Lock chapters can be read for free on K Manga, the three latest chapters are behind a paywall. Hence, unless fans are prepared to purchase points to read the chapter, they will need to wait for another three chapters to release so that they can read chapter 314 for free.

Blue Lock chapter 313 recap

Onazi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Onazi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 313, titled Opening Warriors, saw the match between Nigeria and Japan finally begin. With Nigeria taking the kickoff, the team set up a quick attack for Onazi, who placed a mid-air shot. Just as Ikki Niko blocked the attack, Karasu launched Japan's counterattack.

With Yo Hiori setting up Rin Itoshi's attack, the forward dribbled past the Nigerian defenders and placed a quick curve shot. To everyone's surprise, it wasn't the goalkeeper but Onazi who blocked the shot. Amidst this, Isagi declared that he had already transcended his opponents and could see a vision of Japan's victory.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 314?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 314 will most likely focus on Yoichi Isagi and his plans to defeat Nigeria. While the Nigerian team seemed strong, Isagi had already spotted their weakness. Given the developments until now, the weakness could have something to do with Nigeria's overreliance on their forward Onazi. The question is, how does Isagi plan to capitalize on this weakness?

Additionally, the upcoming chapter could also focus on the remaining Nigerian players, likely revealing their weapons as the match proceeds further. Such developments could dampen Isagi's victory vision.

