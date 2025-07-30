  • home icon
Chainsaw Man chapter 211: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jul 30, 2025 19:30 GMT
Chainsaw Man chapter 211: Release date and time, countdown, and more
Denji and Death Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA, Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 211 will be released on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 12 am JST. As announced by Shueisha, the manga will release its upcoming chapter in two weeks. Chainsaw Man manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's previous chapter saw War Devil Yoru realize that the Nuclear Weapons Devil had returned as America had reinvented the weapons from scratch. With that, Yoru declared her love for America and turned Falling Devil into an attire for herself. Amidst this, Denji woke up in a limbo and met the Death Devil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 211 release date and time

Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha, Chainsaw Man chapter 211 will be released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the same manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, August 13, at 12 am JST.

Chainsaw Man chapter 211 will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8:00 amTuesdayAugust 12
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayAugust 12
British Summer Time4:00 pmTuesdayAugust 12
Central European Summer Time5:00 pmTuesdayAugust 12
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayAugust 12
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayAugust 12
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayAugust 13
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayAugust 13
Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 211?

Chainsaw Man chapter 211 can be read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. This is because the manga's first three and the latest three chapters are free to read on most of these platforms, while the rest are made inaccessible behind a paywall.

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application. In most cases, the MANGA Plus application allows fans to read all chapters of a manga for free. However, all chapters besides the first three and the latest three chapters are made inaccessible after viewing once. To read the same chapter multiple times, one may need to purchase a premium version.

Chainsaw Man chapter 210 recap

Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 210, titled Peace, saw War Devil Yoru realize that she had grown strong due to the return of the Nuclear Weapons Devil. While she was confused about how that happened, she soon realized that America had reinvented the weapons from scratch.

Right after, Yoru turned the Falling Devil into clothes for herself and declared her love for America. She recited lines from the U.S. national anthem and prepared for her next move. Amidst this, Denji woke up in a limbo in a classroom setting and met the Death Devil.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 211?

Death Devil and Denji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)
Death Devil and Denji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 211 will most likely focus on Denji and Death Devil's exchange. As revealed by the manga, Denji believed that the girl seated in front of him in the limbo was Fami. However, to his surprise, she asked Denji to address her as "Li'l D." With that, the fans can expect to finally learn about Death Devil's mission.

Additionally, fans can expect to see Yoru make her big move. That said, the manga has yet to reveal what she intended to do after gaining the Nuclear Weapons Devil's powers.

Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

