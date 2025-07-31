Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 6 will be released on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The anime's sixth episode will broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw the three Mikadono sisters keeping away from Yuu Ayase after their father asked them to focus more on achieving their goals. However, as they missed Yuu's cooking, they formed a co-stewardship pact with him so that he would support them in their upcoming competitions. Amidst this, Yuu and Kazuki met with an accident.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 6 release date and time

Niko Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

According to the anime's official website, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 6 will be released on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to different simulcast schedules and varying time zones worldwide, the episode is likely to release on August 6 in most countries.

The sixth episode of the Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am Wednesday August 6 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 am Wednesday August 6

British Summer Time 4:30 pm Wednesday August 6 Central European Summer Time 5:30 pm Wednesday August 6 Indian Standard Time 9:00 pm Wednesday August 6 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm Wednesday August 6 Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday August 7 Australia Central Standard Time 1:00 am Thursday August 7

Where to watch Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 6?

Miwa Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 6 will first be aired on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, followed by other Japanese television networks, such as Sanin Broadcasting, MBS, and AT-X.

The anime will later be available to watch online on Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Prime Video, Anime Times, U-Next, Disney Plus, Netflix, Lemino, and others in Japan.

As for global anime fans, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 6 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5 recap

Kazuki Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 5, titled A Father's Teachings, saw Mr. Mikadono arrive at the Mikadono mansion to get updates on his daughters' achievements. While he was content with them, he believed Yuu was tampering with their progress. While the three sisters defended Yuu, they could not go against their father's wishes and began staying away from Yuu.

Amidst this, the three sisters started missing Yuu's cooking and gestures. That's when Yuu prepared lunches for them and sneaked them into their respective bags. This development saw the three sisters form a co-stewardship pact with Yuu that would see him support them in their upcoming competitions.

Later, the anime saw Kazuki falling on Yuu, mistakenly kissing him. While Kazuki was very flustered by this development, she pretended she didn't care. The anime later saw Kazuki ask Yuu on a date for the upcoming Sunday.

What to expect from Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 6?

Yuu Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 6 will likely see Kazuki Mikadono explain to Yuu Ayase why she wanted to go on a date with him. While the anime has yet to explain why, it could have something to do with her audition for the female role in a play.

Additionally, the anime episode could time-skip to Sunday, giving fans a glimpse of the date. The question is whether Kazuki and Yuu will keep the date a secret from Niko and Miwa or be open about it.

