Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 01, 2025 12:49 GMT
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Senku Ishigami as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 will be released on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The episode will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, it will be available to stream worldwide.

The previous episode showed Nikki and the Corn City team trying to understand how the Medusa worked. As part of this, they added ace watchmaker Joel to their team. Meanwhile, Senku planned to build a ropeway to cross the Andes Mountains.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 release date and time

Luna, as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Luna, as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 is titled Sickening Yet Beautiful. It will be released on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10 pm JST. However, due to different time zones and simulcast schedules, the episode may be released a day later in some regions. The upcoming episode is titled "Sickening Yet Beautiful."

The fifth episode of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime will be released at the following times globally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time6:00 amThursdayAugust 7
Eastern Daylight Time9:00 amThursdayAugust 7
British Summer Time2:00 pmThursdayAugust 7
Central European Summer Time3:00 pmThursdayAugust 7
Indian Standard Time6:30 pmThursdayAugust 7
Philippine Standard Time9:00 pmThursdayAugust 7
Japanese Standard Time10:00 pmThursdayAugust 7
Australia Central Standard Time10:30 pmThursdayAugust 7
Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5?

Kohaku as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Kohaku as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese networks like Sun TV, TV Aichi, BS11, and KBS Kyoto. The anime will later be available for streaming on platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Anime Times, ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, and other streaming services in Japan.

For international anime fans, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 will be accessible on Crunchyroll. The anime will also be available to watch online through the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4 recap

Joel, as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Joel, as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 4, titled Medusa Mechanism, featured Senku asking Nikki and others to study the Medusa and understand how its mechanism worked. As part of this mission, Senku and the team gave the Corn City team a map to find the CEO of Rodex. After locating the CEO, they recruited ace watchmaker Joel to help study the Medusa.

While Joel was surprised by the Medusa, he realized that its mechanism worked due to the diamond attached to it. Meanwhile, Senku and the others began climbing the Andes Mountains. When they realized that the bikes made the climb too difficult, Senku decided to build a ropeway.

What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5?

Asagiri Gen as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Asagiri Gen as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5, titled Sickening Yet Beautiful, will most likely show the Kingdom of Science start working on the ropeway. Although this was a herculean task, Senku's brain and Kaseki's craftsmanship should allow the group to build it quickly.

Based on the episode's title, chances are the team will succeed in making the ropeway and use it to climb the mountains. Meanwhile, around the same time, Stanley Snyder might get closer to Senku's team in his aircraft.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
