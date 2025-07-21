Did Yor finally confess her feelings for Loid in Spy x Family? Explained

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 120, the manga gave fans a huge update on Yor and Loid's relationship. While fans have wanted the assassin and spy to turn their fake marriage into a real relationship for quite some time now, the manga never took a real step toward that development until the latest chapter was released. So, did Yor confess her feelings for Loid in Spy x Family?

Yes, Yor Forger confessed her feelings for Loid in Spy x Family. That said, Yor did not confess her feelings to Loid but to Anya Forger. Yor believed that Loid only viewed their marriage as a contract. Hence, she asked Anya to keep her confession a secret from her father.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Yor might actually be in love with Loid in Spy x Family

Matthew McMahon as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must have observed in the recent manga chapters, Yor Forger has been thinking a lot about her marriage to Loid Forger. During the Miteran Elk mission, when Matthew McMahon brought up his marriage, Yor used this opportunity to learn more about his life as a married assassin.

To her surprise, unlike her marriage, which was merely on paper, Matthew and his wife shared a real marital relationship. Moreover, Matthew was confident that his wife would want to be with him even if she learned about his secret life as an assassin. However, Yor did not feel the same way as she wasn't sure how Loid truly felt about her. Amidst this, McMahon asked her to end her marriage if she wasn't certain about her resolve, as she could end up hurting her family.

Loid and Yor as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Since then, Yor has been trying to understand her relationship with Loid. As part of this, she went out with him on a date. While for the majority, Yor was simply trying to deal with her pain, the date's conclusion saw her asking Loid how long their marriage arrangement would last. Loid told her that he did not mind extending their arrangement for as long as necessary. While this may sound like a good thing for Yor, what she wanted was to make their marriage last forever.

Ever since, Loid felt like there was something amiss with Yor. In the meantime, Becky Blackbell suspected that Anya only fought with Damian Desmond regularly to get close to him. Hence, she asked her to place her hand on her heart and think about it. While the trick did not work on Anya, it indeed did on Yor.

Yor and Anya as seen in the Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

When Anya later felt like her mother was interested in her father, she asked Yor to place her hand on her heart and think about it. Surprisingly, after Yor did that, she confessed to Anya that she might actually be in love with Loid. That said, she felt certain that Loid perceived their marriage merely as a contract. Hence, Yor asked Anya to keep her confession a secret.

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More